5th edition of Vivz Fashion Week Dubai visionaries honoured

Mr Rizwan Sajan Feliciated by Dr Ram Buxani Rakhi Swant as Entertainer of Bollywood and Adil Khandurani as Innovative and Next Gen Bollywood Actor receiving the Award from Rashid Alameri Mr Amaal Mallik Receiving Musician of the Decade award from Rashid Alameri Designer Hasttantr showcases her collection (L-R) Vivek Pawar, Yaqoob Al Ali, Parichay Parivesh, Arti rai, Hanif SHeikh, Sapna Handa

Celebrities such as Sania Mirza, Amaal Malik, and Rakhi Sawant were honoured for their pioneering work in their respective fields

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 5th edition of the Vivz World Fashion Week was held on the 20th of December, 2022, at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel to celebrate the work of visionaries from the fields of Music, Fashion, Sports, Entrepreneurship and more.

The fashion week, along with the Excellence awards, was conducted in collaboration with The Private Office of H. H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi. The Visionary and Excellence Award ceremony is the only international event where visionaries from various fields are honoured by dignitaries.

Vivz World Fashion Week, with editions in London, Dubai, and Paris is a platform for designers and the fashion industry to meet with prospective buyers and HNIs.

The 2022 visionaries of the Vivz fashion week and the Excellence awards are:

Musician of the Decade: Amaal Malik

Sportsperson of the Year: Sania Mirza

Male International Influencer of the year: Awez Darbar

Female Influencer of the year: Nagma Mirajkar

Biggest Entrepreneur of the year: Rakhi Sawant

Innovative and Next-Gen Bollywood Actor: Adil Khan

International Image and Styling Coach: Sapna Handa

Excellence in Digital Innovation: Parichay Parivesh

Glamourising Indian Festivities and Cuisine at an International Level: Meenal Thipse

Artist of the year: Farhana Bodi

Model of the year: Latha Palthi

Entrepreneur of the year: Nadeem Akhtar

The awardees including Mr Rizwan Sajan from Danube Group and Mr Amit Dhariwal from Hridaan Realty, were also felicitated on stage.

Some designers who got the award for their outstanding work are Ziana Princess Aamira, Hasttantr, Sanabel, Kitty Bear Hugs, Riya Firodiya, YoungGods Clothing and Charisma Trends.

On the work front, Vivek Pawar and Arti Rai, directors of the Vivz fashion school and the main organizers of the event, are now gearing up for another season of Vivz Fashion Week in London.