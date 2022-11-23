CIIT Opens Doors to New and Returning Students for the School Year 2023-2024
CIIT opens admissions for the academic year 2023-2024 this November with an improved curriculum for senior high and college students.QUEZON CITY, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new school year is fast approaching, and it will be different from previous years. Due to the lockdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the education sector has been dragged down just like other industries. But while classes were held online, schools are now preparing for face-to-face classroom settings as the country gradually resumes to normal operations.
Just like other institutions, CIIT makes sure that their course offerings and modes of learning are weaved together to provide quality education to both new and returning students. That being said, their community of creative experts developed arts and technology-centered programs for senior high school and bachelor’s degrees.
For senior high school, you can explore several tracks, such as programming and animation, which are part of the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) strand. Aside from that, they also have multimedia arts and ABM programs. All of these are efforts to help students prepare for college and, soon, for work.
They also introduced improved college courses, such as the Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Arts, the Bachelor of Science in Information Systems, the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, the Bachelor of Science in Entertainment and Multimedia Computing, and the Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship.
All their programs and courses are well thought-out and effectively curated. This is to ensure that students will reach their potential and be able to pursue their passions and professional goals. CIIT stands out among other schools in the Philippines with their specialized courses, team of experienced industry practitioners, world-class technology, and community of creators and innovators.
With CIIT, you’ll learn practical as well as advanced, industry-focused lessons from thought leaders and established educators. Not just that, you can also utilize premium tools such as Adobe CC, Autodesk, Unity 3D, Java, Toon Boom, Softr, and more! Additionally, you have exclusive access to a community of programmers, game developers, data analysts, multimedia artists, and entrepreneurs that not only support your dreams, but also help make them a reality.
These factors reflect CIIT’s goals to assist students in forging their way to success. Hence, their continuous efforts to improve their curriculum and learning setup aim to help you thrive in your future careers. If you want to boost your way to the top, start preparing for the admission season for the next school year. Fortunately, CIIT revamped its career orientation seminar to cater to the new normal and make it more accessible for students.
Furthermore, the school launched a new and improved admission portal—COAST. It has graphic instructions that make it easier for you to access all its features. With COAST, the recommendation letter has been automated. You can also book the entrance exam schedule and check its status. Not to mention, the payment method is now more convenient.
Another good thing about COAST is that it isn’t new for CIIT. This is because their enrollment process has always been online, even before the pandemic. Therefore, you can be assured that this admission process is effective and efficient.
As the school year 2023-2024 is just around the corner, plan ahead. Look for a school that can mold your character and arm you with the necessary skills and expertise in the field you want to pursue. Good news! As one of the most reputable institutions in the country, CIIT has what it takes to help you achieve your goals. Check out their senior high and college programs today and be one of their competent CIITzens.
About CIIT Philippines - College of Arts and Technology
Founded in 2007, CIIT has become known as one of the best frontrunners in providing quality education that focuses on arts, business, and technology courses. The main campus is in Kamuning, Quezon City. CIIT is home to creative and expert educators and thought leaders who are passionate about preparing students to be globally competitive individuals.
Dianne Quinones
CIIT Philippines - College of Arts and Technology
email us here