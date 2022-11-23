Textile Recycling Market to Reach US$ 5.86 Billion by 2027 | Pure Waste Textiles Retex Textiles Inc. Unifi Inc.

SHERIDAN, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Textile Recycling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on Textile Recycling Market Size.



The global textile recycling market reached a value of US$ 5.02 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.86 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2022-2027.

Textile recycling represents the methods of reprocessing and reusing old clothing, scraps, or fibrous waste materials recovered from discarded carpets, clothes, furniture, footwear, tires, towels, sheets, etc. In terms of the product type, they can be segmented into several types, such as cotton recycling, wool recycling, polyester and polyester fiber recycling, nylon recycling, etc.

These textile recycling procedures offer numerous environmental and economic benefits, including minimizing land and water pollution, reducing dependence on virgin fibers, controlling usage of chemical dyes, ensuring optimum consumption of water and energy, etc. Consequently, they find extensive applications across various sectors, such as retail, apparel, automotive, home furnishing, mining, construction, etc.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/textile-recycling-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

The shifting preferences toward recycled textiles across countries, owing to the rising concerns about the detrimental impact of waste incineration, depletion of raw materials, heavy industrial discharges from textile mills, etc., are primarily driving the textile recycling market. In addition to this, the elevating level of greenhouse gas emission, on account of the increasing production of polyester and synthetic fabrics, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Apart from this, the escalating awareness among the masses regarding the importance of recycling old clothes, the launch of informative initiatives regarding textile recycling, and the introduction of door-to-door pickup programs for old garments by leading recycling companies are also positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, the development of advanced technologies and the emerging trend of automation in the recycled textile industry are further stimulating the global market. Besides this, the growing use of eco-clothes made using recycled plastics, textiles, and other organic raw materials that help in waste reduction and reduce the dependency on virgin resources, which include cotton and wool, is expected to propel the textile recycling market in the coming years.

Textile Recycling Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global textile recycling market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Based On Product Type:

Cotton Recycling

Wool Recycling

Polyester & Polyester Fibre Recycling

Nylon & Nylon Fibre Recycling

Others

Based On Textile Waste:

Pre-consumer Textile

Post-consumer Textile

Based On Distribution Channel:

Online Channel

Retail & Departmental Stores

Based On End Use:

Apparel

Industrial

Home Furnishings

Non-woven

Others

Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Anandi Enterprises

American Textile Recycling

Boer Group Recycling Solutions

I: Collect

Infinited Fiber Company

Patagonia

Prokotex

Pure Waste Textiles

Retex Textiles Inc.

Unifi Inc.

Ask Analyst for 10% free customized report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/textile-recycling-market

Note: We are updating our reports, If you want the report with the latest primary and secondary data (2023-2028) including industry trends, market size and Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

TOC for the Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Explore Latest Research Reports by IMARC Group:

Saudi Arabia Pet Food Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/with-cagr-of-7-saudi-arabia-pet-food-market-to-reach-a-value-of-us-99-6-million-by-2027

India Soft Skills Training Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/at-a-cagr-of-15-14-india-soft-skills-training-market-share-size-analysis-and-trends-2022-2027

String Inverter Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/at-a-cagr-of-6-46-string-inverter-market-to-reach-us-4-8-billion-by-2027-schneider-electric-se-siemens-ag

Aerostat Systems Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/aerostat-systems-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-12-9-during-2022-2027-rt-aerostat-systems-inc-tcom-l-p

Platelet Aggregation Devices Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/platelet-aggregation-devices-market-exhibiting-a-growth-rate-cagr-of-6-15-during-2022-2027-grifols-s-a-hart-biologicals-ltd

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.