Shreya Thakkar’s Wander On Walker Will Help the Elderly Go Places

The Los Angeles-based industrial designer & design strategist has developed a new joyful & utilitarian mobility assistance for the elderly

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shreya Thakkar - a Los Angeles-based industrial designer passionate about taking on some of society’s greatest challenges by creating products that help promote both adaptability and equity - is proud to unveil her design for the Wander On walker, a device she created to help the elderly go places and feel more confident in their ability to be mobile.

Passionate about understanding people and their emotions from a young age, Shreya Thakkar’s work lies at the intersection of research, experience design, and strategy. She thrives on addressing complex challenges, from zero-waste to homelessness to the future of work, and her latest effort - taking on aging - is yielding promising results, with her latest project being the Wander On walker.

“The study of aging, in my opinion, is incredibly pertinent and of the utmost relevance in light of the fact that the average age of the people in the United States is quickly climbing higher each year,” said Shreya Thakkar. “Keeping that in mind, I set out to develop a product that would encourage physical activity among the elderly while still being entertaining and useful. Providing movement assistance, physical support, and a sense of security, the Wander On was created to be a true "helping hand."

Shreya continued, “The Wander On is currently in the conceptual prototyping stage, but I am certain of its enormous potential and the positive influence it might have on the lives of the 56 million Americans who are 65 or older. From its incorporation of ‘smart’ technologies to its space-saving, the ergonomic form will assist the elderly to go places and feel more confident about their capacity to do so.”

To learn more about Shreya Thakkar or the Wander On walker, visit https://shreyathakkar.com.