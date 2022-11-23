Best Verizon Phone Black Friday Deals (2022): Top Early Pixel, Galaxy & More Cell Phone Savings Ranked by Retail Egg
Save on Verizon phone deals at the early Black Friday sale, including the top Samsung, Google & more Android salesBOSTON, USA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Friday researchers have summarized the best early Verizon phone deals for Black Friday, together with offers on Galaxy S22, Pixel 7 and more smartphones. Browse the latest deals listed below.
Best Verizon Galaxy Phone Deals:
Save up to $1,000 on Samsung Galaxy smartphones (with trade) (Verizon.com)
Best Verizon Google Pixel Deals:
Save up to $700 on a wide range of Google Pixel phones (Verizon.com)
More Verizon Phone Deals:
Bring your phone and get a Verizon gift card of up to $500 per line on select plans (Verizon.com)
