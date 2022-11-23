Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,101 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,588 in the last 365 days.

Black Friday AT&T iPad Deals (2022): Early Apple iPad Pro 2022, iPad 10th Gen & More Savings Summarized by Deal Tomato

AT&T iPad Black Friday 2022 Deals

Early Black Friday AT&T iPad deals have arrived, browse the top early Black Friday iPad Air 5th gen, iPad mini & more savings below

BOSTON, USA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Friday 2022 experts have rated all the top early AT&T iPad deals for Black Friday, including the top discounts on Apple iPad Pro (12.9 inch & 11 inch models), iPad 10th gen 2022, iPad Air 5th gen (2022), iPad mini 2021 model and more. Explore the latest deals listed below.

Best AT&T iPad Deals:

Save up to $150 on Apple iPad tablets (ATT.com)
Save on Apple iPad Pro 2022 12.9-inch tablets (up to 2TB) (ATT.com)
Save on iPad Pro 2022 11-inch (128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB & 2TB) models (ATT.com)

Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Black Friday shoppers can save extra money this year by getting the free browser add-on from Capital One Shopping. It’s free to use (Capital One customer or not) and automatically applies available coupons to shopping carts at checkout. Their browser add-on is used by millions of online shoppers to save money. Capital One Shopping compensates Deal Tomato when the browser extension is installed using the link provided.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

Andrew Mathews
Nicely Network
email us here

You just read:

Black Friday AT&T iPad Deals (2022): Early Apple iPad Pro 2022, iPad 10th Gen & More Savings Summarized by Deal Tomato

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.