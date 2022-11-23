Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,101 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,541 in the last 365 days.

Best Black Friday Xbox One & Series X Deals 2022 Researched by Saver Trends

Xbox One & Series X, S Black Friday 2022 Deals

The top early Xbox Series X & One S and X deals for Black Friday, including Xbox console, controller, game & more savings

BOSTON, USA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compare the latest early Xbox One & Xbox Series X deals for Black Friday, together with deals on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox consoles, bundles, games, controllers and more. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Xbox One Deals:

Save up to 20% on Microsoft Xbox One X gaming consoles (Walmart.com)
Save up to 33% on Xbox One S gaming consoles (Walmart.com)

Best Xbox Series X Deals:

Save up to $130 on Xbox Series X consoles (Walmart.com)

Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Saver Trends recommends shoppers use Capital One Shopping’s free browser extension when shopping online this Black Friday. It’s completely free for everyone and applies available coupon codes to shopping carts at checkout. Their browser add-on also enables shoppers to earn exclusive rewards while shopping online, then redeem those rewards for gift cards. Saver Trends is compensated by Capital One Shopping when the browser extension is installed using the link provided.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

Andrew Mathews
Nicely Network
email us here

You just read:

Best Black Friday Xbox One & Series X Deals 2022 Researched by Saver Trends

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.