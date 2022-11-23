Best Black Friday Xbox One & Series X Deals 2022 Researched by Saver Trends
The top early Xbox Series X & One S and X deals for Black Friday, including Xbox console, controller, game & more savingsBOSTON, USA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compare the latest early Xbox One & Xbox Series X deals for Black Friday, together with deals on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox consoles, bundles, games, controllers and more. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Xbox One Deals:
Save up to 20% on Microsoft Xbox One X gaming consoles (Walmart.com)
Save up to 33% on Xbox One S gaming consoles (Walmart.com)
Best Xbox Series X Deals:
Save up to $130 on Xbox Series X consoles (Walmart.com)
Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Saver Trends recommends shoppers use Capital One Shopping’s free browser extension when shopping online this Black Friday. It’s completely free for everyone and applies available coupon codes to shopping carts at checkout. Their browser add-on also enables shoppers to earn exclusive rewards while shopping online, then redeem those rewards for gift cards. Saver Trends is compensated by Capital One Shopping when the browser extension is installed using the link provided.
About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)
Andrew Mathews
Nicely Network
email us here