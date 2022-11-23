Submit Release
Nintendo Switch Games Black Friday Deals (2022): Early Animal Crossing, Pokemon & More Savings Compared by Spending Lab

Nintendo Switch Games Black Friday 2022 Deals

Black Friday sales researchers have monitored the early Nintendo Switch games deals for Black Friday, featuring offers on The Legend of Zelda & Mario Kart 8

BOSTON, USA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Find the top early Nintendo Switch games deals for Black Friday 2022, including all the latest Pokemon, Minecraft, Just Dance, Super Mario Party, Super Mario & more offers. Check out the latest deals by clicking the links listed below.

Best Nintendo Switch Games Deals:

Save up to 60% on top-rated Nintendo Switch games (Walmart.com)
Save up to 50% on Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Nintendo Switch (Walmart.com)

Best Nintendo Switch Deals:

Save up to $156 on a wide range of Nintendo Switch consoles (Walmart.com)

