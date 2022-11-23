Submit Release
California King Mattress Black Friday Deals (2022): Early Purple, Tempur-Pedic & More Savings Identified by Deal Stripe

Save on a wide range of California king mattress deals at the early Black Friday sale, together with the best Walmart, Wayfair, Mattress Firm & more deals

BOSTON, USA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Friday sales experts are rounding-up all the best early California king mattress deals for Black Friday 2022, including offers on Tempur-Pedic, Purple, Nectar Sleep, Saatva, Mattress Firm, Casper, DreamCloud and more mattresses from Walmart, Wayfair and more online retailers. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best California King Size Mattress Deals:

Save up to 40% on Tempur-Pedic California king & split California king mattresses (TempurPedic.com)
Save up to $800 on Purple mattresses (California king size) and bases (Purple.com)
Save up to 61% on California king size mattresses (Walmart.com)

