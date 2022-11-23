Embolic Protection Devices Market to reach over USD 2.17 billion by the year 2030-InsightAce Analytic

Embolic Protection Devices market INFO Embolic Protection Devices market seg

Global embolic protection devices market is estimated to reach over USD 2.17 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.41% during the forecast period.

Key Players in the Embolic Protection Devices Market: Abbott Laboratories, Allium Medica, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Contego Medical, LLC, Edwards Lifesciences” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insight Analytics Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Embolic Protection Devices Market By Product (Proximal Occlusion Systems, Distal Occlusion Systems, Distal Filters), By Application (Cardiovascular Disease, Peripheral Disease, Neurovascular Disease), By Material (Polyurethane, Nitinol), By End-use (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals))- Market Outlook and Industry Analysis 2030"

The global embolic protection devices market is estimated to reach over USD 2.17 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.41% during the forecast period.

Request For Sample: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1454

Stenting reduces distal embolization because it traps blood and luminal particles inside the saphenous vein graft (SVG).It provides the most reliable evidence-based approach for preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) and periprocedural MI during SVG surgeries. This device aims to collect and eliminate any debris that might be released during operations. Embolic protection devices (EPDs) may improve therapeutic results by preventing or reducing the number of plaque particles that reach the distal bed. Because there is a greater desire for minimally invasive procedures, the market for embolic protection devices will expand more swiftly. During percutaneous cardiac procedures, embolic protection devices (EPD) have lessened problems caused by debris getting into the bloodstream and clogging tiny capillaries. As a result, there will be a greater need for embolic protection devices, accelerating market expansion. An essential aspect of the market's development is the rise in the number of elderly individuals. The primary factors accelerating market expansion are technological advancement and growing healthcare prices. It is also anticipated that the incidence of cardiovascular and neurovascular diseases will aid the market's growth pace.

Prominent Players in the Embolic Protection Devices Market:

Abbott Laboratories

Allium Medica

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health

Contego Medical, LLC

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

W. L. Gore & Associates (Gore Medical)

Innovative Cardiovascular Solutions, LLC

Keystone Heart

Medtronic

Metactive Medical

Transverse Medical, Inc.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

All across the world, heart disorders are becoming more common. The CDC projected that these illnesses contributed to around 655,000 US fatalities in 2018. Additionally, according to the group, the leading cause of cardiac mortality in the US each year—and the one that accounts for 375,000 deaths—is coronary heart disease. As part of PCI, doctors perform coronary angioplasty and stenting to treat coronary heart disease. The doctor uses coronary stenting to relieve the clogged arteries, which helps determine the severity of the condition. The number of treatment procedures, such as disease diagnosis and heart surgeries, would climb in response to the rise in cases of cardiac problems. Due to the rise in percutaneous coronary interventions, there will be an increase in the use and sales of embolic protection devices.

Challenges:

Due to the high price of stenting, there is a low demand for and utilization of embolic protection devices in many nations. Based on the stent technique, patient care, and length of hospital stay, different hospitals have different average costs connected with stenting. The typical cost of the stents is between $2,000 and $4,500, with the total cost of stenting ranging from $12,000 to $38,000. Depending on the cutting-edge technology employed, the cost of stents may go up even further. People are prohibited from having stenting because these devices don't have adequate reimbursement, so they must cover all costs themselves. Due to the expensive expense of devices, many people choose therapeutic medications as an alternative to cure embolism.

Regional Trends:

The North American embolic protection devices market is expected to register a significant market share in revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR shortly. The region's rising desire for transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedures (TAVR) and the growing patient population with chronic conditions will shape the industry landscape. A further factor that will benefit the North American market statistics is the increase in obesity cases brought on by lifestyle changes, lousy eating patterns, and the region's significant concentration of major industry players. This will encourage end users to embrace new goods and technologically improved techniques, accelerating the growth of the embolic protection devices market. Besides, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. Rising spending on R&D, technologically advanced infrastructure in the area and increased healthcare spending are further drivers that will fuel the market's expansion.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1454

Recent Developments:

• In October 2020, the TriGUARD 3 Cerebral Embolic Protection (CEP) Device achieved European CE certification, according to Keystone Heart Ltd., a Venus Medtech Company. It is designed to deflect embolic particles away from the brain, lowering the risk of cerebral injury.

Segmentation of Embolic Protection Devices Market-

By Product-

• Distal Occlusion Systems

• Distal Filters

• Proximal Occlusion Systems

By Application-

• Neurovascular Disease

• Cardiovascular Disease

• Peripheral Disease

By Material-

• Nitinol

• Polyurethane

By End-Use-

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Hospitals

• Others

By Region-

North America-

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe-

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa

For Customization: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1454