Agility announces a brand new revolutionized content management API
The next-level management API offers more fine-grained operations and empowers users at a macro level to perform complex business operations.
We're committed to building the best possible product and listening to our users is a key part of that process, Our team will continue developing features based directly on unique customer needs.”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility is pleased to announce the launch of its new content management API.
— Joel Varty, CTO at Agility
The next-level management API offers more fine-grained operations and empowers users at a macro level to perform complex business operations. This will make it easier for users to update content, upload media, and manage their URL redirections and webhooks.
The overhauled API follows in the footsteps of the company's new UI, Plenum, which was recently released in November to much acclaim.
"We're committed to building the best possible product, and listening to our users is a key part of that process," said Joel Varty, CTO at Agility. "Our team will continue developing features based directly on unique customer needs while providing the same level of personalized service and support that you've come to expect from us."
Available now, the new Management API provides even finer-grained control over content management operations with expanded abilities for cloning instances or replicating entire sites quickly and easily. The new API can also trigger instant localization when an asset is posted, integrates deeper with content orchestration platforms, imports assets and large batches of content programmatically, as well as customizes content workflows and approvals.
Alongside this enhanced capability comes greater transparency and understanding of how data travels through Agility’s systems for developers wanting insight into how their code impacts site behavior.
Read our blog on Agility’s new content management API and register for our webinar.
About Agility
Agility is an API-first Composable Content Platform that enables marketing and development teams to create and manage content across their digital properties. The platform’s user-friendly approach reduces the creative limitations and security concerns created by the legacy and pure headless CMS platforms. It provides complete creative freedom for web developers while retaining familiar authoring tools for editors and content creators.
Inge Boubez
AgilityCMS
+1 416-591-2500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other