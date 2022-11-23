Submit Release
Black Friday 40, 42 & 43 Inch TV Deals 2022: Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL & More Savings Researched by The Consumer Post

40, 42 & 43 Inch TV Black Friday 2022 Deals

Compare the top early 43, 42 & 40 inch TV deals for Black Friday, including the best discounts on Sceptre, Philips, onn, JVC & Hisense TVs

BOSTON, USA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Early Black Friday 40, 42 & 43 inch smart & 4K TV deals are here. Compare the latest deals on LG 4K smart TVs, TCL Roku smart TVs & more. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best 43 Inch TV Deal:

Save up to $90 on 43-inch Smart TVs from brands like Samsung, Hisense, Sceptre, TCL & more (Walmart.com)

Best 42-40 Inch TV Deal:

Save up to 36% on 42-inch smart TVs from brands like TCL, Vizio, Samsung & more (Walmart.com)

Best Smart TV Deal by Brand:

Save up to 29% on Samsung smart TVs (Walmart.com)

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

Andrew Mathews
Nicely Network
email us here

