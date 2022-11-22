Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

Attorney General Moody Provides Consumer Protection Tips Ahead of Black Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—This Black Friday, Attorney General Ashley Moody is reminding Floridians to watch out for scams and criminals who try to take advantage of consumers searching for holiday deals. Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year. 2021 data shows that Black Friday sales increased by more than 12% from the year before. With holiday shopping already underway, Attorney General Moody is providing tips and resources to protect consumers.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year. With many Floridians out searching for the best deals, scammers and thieves may look to take advantage. If you are participating, be sure to take steps to guard against some of the more common crimes and scams surrounding holiday shopping.”

For a safer Black Friday shopping experience, Attorney General Moody offers these tips:



Don’t leave any valuable items in the car;

Keep purse or wallet in eyesight at all times and refrain from carrying large amounts of cash;

Be wary of too-good-to-be-true offers;

Only use a credit card since they have extra protections; and

Stay alert of surroundings and avoid aggressive crowds.

Attorney General Moody recently released the 2022 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide, containing more tips on safe shopping habits and how to avoid holiday-related crimes. The guide also includes a list of some recalled items.

To access the guide in English, click here.

To access the guide in Spanish, click here.