Mathew Rosengart Receives Prestigious Trinity College of Dublin Law Society's Praeses Elit Award

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholder Mathew S. Rosengart received the Praeses Elit Award earlier this month, the highest honor bestowed by the Law Society of Trinity College, one of Europe's oldest and most prestigious institutions. According to the Law Society, "the Award is given to those who have left an indelible impact in their chosen field and who have advanced discourse and societal thought in the process." Founded by the first female President of Ireland and U.N. High Commissioner Mary Robinson, past recipients include former UK Supreme Court Baroness Brenda Hale, U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power, F.W. de Clerk, and Sir Bob Geldof.

Rosengart was also recently presented with the Beverly Hills Bar Association's "Excellence in Advocacy Award" for case successes resulting from expert legal skills, presented to him by retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice David Souter, for whom Rosengart clerked on the Supreme Court of New Hampshire and who lauded Rosengart's intellect, instinct, and personal integrity. Among other honors and accolades, Rosengart has been recognized as one of the Top 100 lawyers in California by the Daily Journal; a Law360 Media & Entertainment MVP (listing the "elite slate of attorneys" nationally, who have "distinguished themselves from their peers by securing hard-earned successes in high-stakes litigation"); a Top 100 Lawyer, LA500 Visionary Leader, and Leader of Influence by the Los Angeles Business Journal, which recognized him as "one of the nation's preeminent litigators" and a "go to litigator for Hollywood's elite and Corporate America;" a Sports & Entertainment Law Trailblazer by The National Law Journal; Litigator of the Week by The American Lawyer; and a Benchmark Litigation Star by Benchmark Litigation. He also has received Variety's "Power of Law" Award and has been regularly recognized in both Variety and The Hollywood Reporter's annual Legal Impact and Power Lawyer Reports, which recognize the nation's leading lawyers in media and entertainment.

About Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice includes a team of more than 600 attorneys. The firm's trial lawyers regularly appear in state and federal courts throughout the country, as well as in appellate courts and before international arbitration panels. They work closely with in-house counsel to develop a strategy that best fits a litigation cost and proficiency model appropriate to the client's unique needs and goals.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2500 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021 and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, and NLJ 250. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program certifies that the firm's U.S. offices are 100% powered by renewable energy. The firm is often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

