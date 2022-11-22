Robinson Pharma Inc. [RPI] Announces Mr. Rick L. Beatty as Senior Vice President of Quality and Regulatory

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinson Pharma Inc. [RPI] is pleased to announce Mr. Rick L. Beatty as its new Senior Vice President of Quality and Regulatory.

Rick L. Beatty, Ph.D. cd MS eq BS Reg A em, is an experienced and successful business leader who is highly regarded in the Dietary Supplement, personal care & cosmetics, OTC, FMD, and MLM industries for over 37 years. Mr. Beatty has held prior leadership roles as Superintendent, Chief Technical Manager, Operations Manager, Chief Metallurgist, Chief Scientist, Chief Chemist, and Head of Quality, Design and Engineering.

Rick Beatty was educated at SUU and received his graduate education at the University of Texas - Austin. Mr. Beatty's scientific education and training assisted him as he started out working within a small design team on large construction projects of over 270 million dollars in the 1980s, including the start-up and operation of over a half dozen projects. Rick consulted with large global corporations worldwide and has traveled to 50 different countries. Rick Beatty once served as Chief Science Officer for the 3rd wealthiest man in the world in the 1980s. Additionally, he scored 2nd in the USA in national graduate school chemistry exams, with offers from MIT, Cal Tech, Notre Dame, UT-Austin, and many others. Rick has other education certificates from varied institutions, including the University of Wisconsin - Madison College of Engineering. Mr. Beatty has been recognized in Strathmore's Who's Who in Leadership and Business, Who's Who in American Universities and Colleges; Who's Who in Manufacturing; Rick received a Special Recognition Award from Governor Scott Matheson, Utah. He was awarded the Bausch and Lomb Science Award, and was nominated as Honorary Chairman to the American Business Tax Force for tax reduction.

Born and raised in Hurricane, Utah, Rick Beatty now lives with his wife and assists his father in operating their cattle ranch in Arizona.

The combination of Rick Beatty's experience, knowledge, culture and drive makes him an ideal fit for Robinson Pharma Inc. to fuel our next stages of growth. Robinson Pharma Inc. welcomes Rick with great pleasure and enthusiasm and wishes Rick many successes in the years to come.

