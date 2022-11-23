Atlantucky Brewing Partners with Bright Ring Foundation to Create 'Pimp A$$ Pumpkin' Beer

Atlantucky, one of the nation’s few black-owned breweries, is owned by multi-platinum-selling, Southern hip-hop trailblazers Nappy Roots.

The Pimp A$$ Pumpkin is a 5.4 percent alcohol-by-volume pumpkin ale that is the first among the brewery’s “Pie Chronicles,” a series of seasonal-flavored beers slated to be released throughout the holiday season.