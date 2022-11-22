Liberty Military Housing Welcomes Chief Accounting Officer, Mr. Scott Shanaberger

/EIN News/ -- Huntington Beach, California, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Military Housing (LMH) is pleased to welcome a new Executive member to our National Team. Mr. Scott Shanaberger has joined our team as the Chief Accounting Officer. Mr. Shanaberger will lead the accounting, treasury, and finance teams in this position..

Mr. Shanaberger comes to LMH with a wealth of knowledge and experience. He began his career as an auditor with Ernst & Young. He has over thirty years of experience in senior finance and accounting management in the multifamily and senior living sectors. He previously worked in both the Public and Private sectors, including companies such as United Dominion Realty (UDR), Holiday Retirement, and Eclipse Senior Living.

At UDR, Mr. Shanaberger was responsible for all aspects of Accounting, Tax and Treasury. At Holiday Retirement, he was in charge of all financial matters of the company, including capital structure. Additionally, with Eclipse Senior Living, he was one of four founding partners that raised significant equity and formulated a new Senior Management company from the ground up.

The LMH team is excited to welcome Mr. Shanaberger to our leadership team! We look forward to his experience enhancing our Employee-Owned Company.

ABOUT

Liberty Military Housing (LMH), formerly known as Lincoln Military Housing, is the leading privatized housing provider and the largest employee-owned company in the multifamily industry. LMH provides more than 36,000 homes in over 200 communities across ten states and the District of Columbia. We are proud of the award-winning communities we build and manage and continue looking ahead to new ways of serving military families, our team, and our partners. Our mission is to contribute to military readiness and morale by ensuring military families live in homes and communities built and maintained to the highest standards. LMH was formed in 2001 through a Department of Defense (DoD) partnership.

For more information about Liberty Military Housing, please visit LiveLMH.com.

