HP Inc. Declares Dividend

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. has declared a cash dividend of $0.2625 per share on the company’s common stock, representing an increase of approximately 5% from the prior dividend.

The dividend, the first in HP’s fiscal year 2023, is payable on January 4, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 14, 2022. HP has approximately 1.0 billion shares of common stock outstanding.

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a technology company that believes one thoughtful idea has the power to change the world. Its product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions helps bring these ideas to life. Visit http://www.hp.com.