Credit Acceptance Named to the Detroit Free Press 2022 Top Workplaces List

/EIN News/ -- Southfield, Michigan , Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been awarded a 2022 Top Workplaces honor by The Detroit Free Press. We ranked #3 among large companies that made the list this year, the same ranking as a year ago. This is the 11th year in a row that Credit Acceptance has won a Detroit Free Press Top Workplace honor.

“Our team members have earned us this amazing recognition with their commitment to changing lives each day! Changing lives of our customers – our dealers and consumers – and changing lives of fellow team members happens through genuinely caring for one another. I am so proud to be part of a company that believes in the goodness of people and giving our customers a chance at a brighter future,” said Wendy Rummler, Chief People Officer.

Our ranking was based on the results of a team member survey administered by Energage, LLC, an employee research and culture technology firm. The anonymous survey measures 15 culture drivers critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution and connection.

New this year, our CEO is the recipient of a new leadership award from Top Workplaces. He was one of only three CEOs to be recognized for his leadership based on receiving the highest “trust” grades from team members compared with all other CEOs in the competition.

This is the 10th workplace award Credit Acceptance received this year, reflecting the Company’s commitment to making this a great place to work. Our other awards in 2022 are:

Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For (8 out of the last 9 years)

Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance (8 years in a row)

Fortune Best Workplaces for Women (4 out of the last 8 years)

People Magazine’s Companies that Care (first time)

Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials (6 out of the last 8 years)

Top Workplaces USA (both years this award has been in existence)

Metropolitan Detroit’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For (11 years in a row)

Michigan’s Best and Brightest in Wellness (3 years in a row)

Nevada Top Workplaces (3 years in a row)



To see the complete list of 2022 Detroit Free Press Top Workplaces, visit Top Workplaces 2022.

About Credit Acceptance

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq stock market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com .

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven technology company that powers Top Workplaces, the nation’s premier employer recognition program. Analyzing data from a research-backed employee engagement survey, Energage identifies people-first Top Workplaces across the country, as well as regionally in partnership with 60 of the nation's most reputable media outlets. Quarterly national awards include Culture Excellence and Industry recognition. Energage empowers organizations to exceed the competition, evaluate where they stand in the market, and engage with employees. Over 27 million employees across more than 70,000 organizations have completed the Workplace Survey, including some of the nation's leading brands.

Investor Relations: Douglas W. Busk Chief Treasury Officer (248) 353-2700 Ext. 4432 IR@creditacceptance.com