Increased Demand for Logistics and Warehousing Maintenance Propelling the Sales of Scrubber Dryer, Fact.MR Uncovers Industry Potential

Global scrubber dryer market sales are likely to reach the valuation of around US$ 4,137.2 million at the end of 2022.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global scrubber dryer market is estimated at US$ 4,137.2 million in 2022. It is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast years of 2022-2032.



Ride-on scrubber dryers allow the consumers to ride onto the machine and perform cleaning while riding the scrubber dryer. The ride-on scrubber dryers are mostly deployed in large industries, airports, railway stations, huge warehouses, and spaces with huge areas.

Cleaning of internal and external floors of warehouses is a challenge. Changes in customers' buying behavior are leading to an increase in the demand for warehouses. The number of warehouses is increasing, providing an opportunity for the scrubber dryer market.

Companies are developing the latest robotic machines, such as ICE Robo 3, equipped with laser and sensor technology. These machines can work in tight spaces without hitting obstacles in the cleaning area. Such moves will increase the popularity of scrubber dryers.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global scrubber dryer market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 8.0% and be valued at US$ 8,925.2 million by 2032.

The market witnessed a 2.8% CAGR for 2017-2021.

Under product type, walk-behind scrubber dryers dominate the market and are valued at US$ 1,789.8 million in 2021.

North America and Europe dominated the market with 33.3% and 31.0% market share in 2021.

The battery-operated scrubber dryers by the power source are likely to represent 76.1% market share in 2022.

Based on region, North America and Europe are expected to increase at CAGRs of 7.7% and 7.5%, respectively.

“The scrubber dryer market flourishes on the increased spending on public sanitation and hygiene,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Scrubber Dryer Industry Research

By Type : Walk-behind Stand-on/Step-on Ride-on



By Power Source : Electrically-operated Battery-operated



By End Use : Household Commercial Retail HoReCa Healthcare Facilities Educational Institutions Government Use at Airports and Railway Stations Industrial



By Sales Channel : Direct Sales Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Online stores



By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





Will the Huge Industrial and Commercial Sectors in the U.S. Drive High Demand for Scrubber Dryers?

North America, especially the U.S., has the highest demand for scrubber dryers due to the extensive presence of scrubber dryer manufacturers. The elevated infrastructure and the higher per capita sending on household appliances has made North America among the leading manufacturer as well as a consumer of the scrubber dryer. North America accounts for 33.3% of the global share of the market in 2021.

The U.S. remains the major contributor to the growth of the market, as there are around 130 Mn units of scrubber dryers sold annually in the country. The U.S. accounted for US$ 1.1 Bn in market value in the year 2020. The increasing population, abundance of raw materials, and early development have set the stage for the U.S. to be the most attractive market for scrubber dryers.

Market Development

Prominent players in the market, such as Nilfisk Group, Numatic International, and RPS Corporation, are building synergy in the demand and supply equation with the scrubber dryer end users. This collaborative network has streamlined the supply of scrubber dryers, set by the relative demand for the production of the scrubber dryer.

Furthermore, key players consider their intellectual property and patent material assets. Numatic International has introduced its environmentally friendly scrubber dryer, which saves the extra usage of water. Scrubber dryer manufacturers are competing primarily on quality characteristics, pricing, innovation, and customer service.

Key Companies Profiled

Tennant

Hako GmbH (Possehl)

Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG

Taski (Diversey Holdings Ltd.)

i-team global

Nilfisk Group

Numatic International

Finmap

RPS Corporation

NSS Enterprises

Polivac



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global scrubber dryer market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (ride on, walk behind, stand on/ step on), power source (electrically operated and battery operated), on the basis of end user (household, commercial, government, airports and railway station and industrial), and sales channel (direct sales, supermarket and hypermarket, speciality stores and online sales), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East & Africa).

