Powerful Historical Fiction-- Indian Annie, A Grandmother’s Story by Sally Avery Bermanzohn
Native Americans who hid from Andrew Jackson's 19th century Indian RemovalTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 1830, the U.S. Congress passed Andrew Jackson’s Indian Removal Act, to forcibly relocate all Native Americans in the Southeastern United States. Author Sally Avery Bermanzohn tells a story of a small Chickasaw village that decided to hide in the remote northern hills of Alabama, rather than remove to Oklahoma. Annie, a small child during these years, earned the name Indian Annie, after she told her family she was proud to be Indian.
"Indian Annie: A Grandmother’s Story" is receiving rave reviews from readers. Michele Klawitter, a reviewer on Amazon, gave the book a 5.0 out of 5.0. She wrote, “Indian Annie? That title drew me in. I have a friend who is a Native American and I love hearing her stories. This book helped me learn more about Native American culture and history through the eyes of Annie.”
Author Sally Avery Bermanzohn has ancestral roots in southern U.S. She was raised in New York, and went south for college, actively participating in movements for civil rights and women’s equality. Eventually she got a doctorate from City University of New York, and taught for twenty years at Brooklyn College.
"Indian Annie: A Grandmother’s Story" can be purchased on Amazon, Barnes & Nobles, Book Depository, and other leading digital book stores worldwide.
