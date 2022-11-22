Auditor Bump Appoints Brent Benson to the Center for Health Information and Analysis Oversight Council 

Boston — State Auditor Suzanne M. Bump appointed Mr. Brent Benson to fill a vacancy on the Oversight Council for the Center for Health Information and Analysis (CHIA). Benson will serve the remainder of an unexpired five-year term until September 2025, and will be eligible for reappointment.

Mr. Benson currently serves as the Director of Architecture and Data Platforms at Harvard Business School (HBS) Online. Prior to joining HBS Online in 2015, he worked as a Group Manager and Application Architect at Oracle. Mr. Benson specializes in data science, AI and statistics.

“I am thrilled to appoint Mr. Brent Benson as a member of the Oversight Council for CHIA, a council that focuses on data reliability and health care accountability across Massachusetts,” said Auditor Bump. “I am confident Brent will add tremendous value and his expertise will contribute to continued success on the council.”

CHIA is an independent agency that serves as the Commonwealth’s primary resource for health care data and health care analytics to support policy development. The Oversight Council was established in FY2016 Final Budget and meets quarterly to guide CHIA's research, as well as manage the agency's budget.

