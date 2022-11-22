'Construction 4.0' the New Buzz Word in Construction Industry to Drive Sales of Construction Lasers, Says Fact.MR

Construction lasers market revenue totaled US$ 2.67 billion in 2022. As per Fact.MR, the global market is expected to expand 1.6X by 2032.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report by market research and competitive intelligence source Fact.MR, the global market for construction lasers is anticipated to reach US$ 2.67 billion in 2022 and grow at a steady CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2032. Due to the excellent use case of construction lasers in smart construction, the market is anticipated to increase 1.6X by 2032.



Construction lasers are now widely used in diverse businesses, whether the work is done indoors or outdoors. However, a wide range of plumb, vertical, and horizontal applications in both exterior and interior projects can be handled by lasers.

This Fact.MR study predicts that 88% of the main tasks in the construction sector will be automatable, either fully or partially, in the near future. This is known as 'Construction 4.0' today. It became more and more obvious that the construction sector will look very different after COVID-19 as construction sites all across the world slowly began to open up following lockdown.

Prefab buildings, for instance, are constructed from parts such as walls and roofs that are manufactured in factories and transported to the construction site for assembly. They can be built faster and for less money as a result. The design and production processes have been enhanced by digital technologies, including robotics, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and construction lasers.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global construction lasers market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% and create an absolute dollar opportunity US$ 1.68 billion by 2032.

The market exhibited 2.1% CAGR from 2017 to 2021.

Under type of laser, line level construction lasers dominate the market and are valued at US$ 863.7 million in 2022.

50 meter to 100 meter range dominated with 22.6% market share in 2022.

Demand for construction lasers is expected to increase at CAGRs of 5.5% and 4.5%, respectively, in East Asia and North America.



“Advanced smart construction lasers in the construction industry will provide high revenue growth opportunities for market players,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Construction Lasers Industry Research

By Type of Laser : Spot/Plumb/Dot Lasers Line Level Lasers Single Beam Laser Multi-Beam Lasers Rotary Level Lasers Fixed Rotation Speed Variable Rotation Speed Combination Lasers (Emit both lines and spots) Others (Pipe Lasers, Grade Lasers Etc.)



By Operation : Manual-Leveling Lasers Self-Leveling and Automatic-Leveling Lasers



By Range :

Up to 25 Meters 25 Meters to 50 Meters 50 Meters to 100 Meters 100 Meters to 150 Meters 150 Meters to 200 Meters Above 200 Meters





By Application :

Indoor Distance Measuring Floor Leveling Height Measuring Aligning Outdoor Plumbing Surveying Elevation Measurements Site Layout





Market Development

Construction lasers are used in a variety of ways in the construction sector, from surveys to inspections. Through the network of dealers in many locations, many important industry players are securing a firm foothold in the market. Additionally, manufacturers offer cutting-edge technology that gives surveyors, civil engineers, contractors, equipment owners, and operators a competitive edge in the market.

Further, addressing issues like boosting profits, ensuring top-notch workmanship, boosting productivity, reducing operating costs, and improving job site safety will lead to a stronger link between a brand and its customers.

Key Companies Profiled

AdirPro

DEWALT

Hilti Corporation

Johnson

Kapro Industries

Leica Geosystems (Part of Hexagon)

Milwaukee Tool

Pacific Laser Systems (Fluke Corporation)

Paragon Instruments

Robert Bosch

Spectra Precision

STABILA Messgerate Gustav Ullrich

Stanley Black & Decker

Topcon Positioning Systems

Trimble



Why is the U.S. Construction Lasers Market Expected to Be Highly Attractive?

In terms of spending, the U.S. construction sector is among the biggest in the world. The construction sector as a whole is growing, with the United States experiencing one of the fastest rates of expansion. In the United States, the construction industry is valued at US$ 1.9 trillion and contributed 8.5% to the country’s GDP in 2021. Additionally, because of its increasing trend towards Construction 4.0, construction companies are investing heavily in advanced and efficient equipment.

Further, development of the United States construction economy will necessitate an increase in productivity and expansion. Due to the rising demand for cutting-edge construction and surveying equipment, construction laser production will continue to rise. These factors will drive the growth of the United States market in the long run and create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 301.2 million over the 2022-2032 period.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global construction lasers market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type of laser (spot/plumb/dot lasers, line level lasers (single beam lasers, multi-beam lasers), rotary level lasers (fixed rotation speed, variable rotation speed), combination lasers (emit both lines and spots), others (pipe lasers, grade lasers etc.)), operation (manual-levelling lasers, self-levelling and automatic-levelling lasers), range (up to 25 meters, 25 meters to 50 meters, 50 meters to 100 meters, 100 meters to 150 meters, 150 meters to 200 meters, above 200 meters), and application* (indoor (distance measuring, levelling, height measuring, aligning), outdoor (plumbing, surveying, elevation measurements, site layout)), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

