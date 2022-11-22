MEDIA ADVISORY: Major Climate Conference Set for Feb 24-25, 2023 in Orlando

The 15th International Conference on Climate Change (ICCC-15) hosted by The Heartland Institute will feature more than 40 speakers

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From the green energy boondoggles in the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” in the United States, to the ongoing wind-power disaster in Germany, and threats of energy cuts in the winter in the UK, the climate policy “solutions” are a real and growing problem for the people of the world. Why are we making life poorer and more miserable for most of the people on the planet when there is no climate crisis?

These issues and more will be discussed by scientists and policy experts at the 15th International Conference on Climate Change – the only conference of its kind that takes a data-driven, realist approach to what is actually causing climate change and what (if anything) humans can do about it.

What: 15th International Conference on Climate Change (website)

When: February 24-25, 2023

Where: Hilton Lake Buena Vista, Orlando, Florida

Conference theme: "The True Crisis: Climate Change or Climate Policy"

Media: Apply for credentials (Jim Lakely: jlakely@heartland.org)

The Heartland Institute is the leading global think tank working with world-renowned scientists and policy experts–on a regular basis, and at our previous 14 conferences–who look at the data and do not see human activity causing an “existential” climate crisis. At ICCC-15, you will hear that data-based, scientific case, why the scientific method must be restored, why the alarmist narrative must be broken, and why “green energy” is already unnecessarily causing the destruction of freedom and prosperity across the globe.

Thursday, February 23 features a welcoming cocktail reception for speakers and attendees (closed press). The two full days of programming for the conference begin with a keynote plenary breakfast session at 8 a.m. Friday, February 24 and ends with a keynote plenary dinner session on the evening of Saturday, February 25. The schedule includes six keynote sessions and two concurrent breakout tracks covering climate science, energy, and global policy initiatives.

Press have full access to all public areas of the conference. Interviews with individual speakers can be arranged by Heartland Institute staff.

The program is still coming together, but the conference plans to cover: global temperature trends, natural forces of the climate, impacts of climate change, green energy economics, distortions of energy markets, the growing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria among business and governments, and more.

The speakers list grows by the week and currently includes:

William Happer, Ph.D., CO2 Coalition

CO2 Coalition Christopher Monckton, former advisor to Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher

former advisor to Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher Patrick Moore, Ph.D., co-founder of Greenpeace

co-founder of Greenpeace Willie Soon, Ph.D., astrophysicist

astrophysicist David Legates, Ph.D., former Delaware state climatologist

former Delaware state climatologist Jay Lehr, Ph.D., International Climate Science Coalition

International Climate Science Coalition Myron Ebell, Competitive Enterprise Institute

Competitive Enterprise Institute Steve Milloy, Trump EPA transition team member

Trump EPA transition team member Marc Morano, CFACT and ClimateDepot.com

CFACT and ClimateDepot.com Gregory Wrightstone, CO2 Coalition

This is Heartland’s 15th International Conference on Climate Change since 2008. These events have attracted extensive international attention and some 5,500 attendees to the debate taking place in the scientific community over the causes, extent, and consequences of climate change.

