IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – October 2022

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2022 -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for October 2022.



Mutual fund assets totalled $1.796 trillion at the end of October 2022. Assets increased by $40.4 billion or 2.3% compared to September 2022. Mutual funds recorded net redemptions of $8.0 billion in October 2022.

ETF assets totalled $300.5 billion at the end of October 2022. Assets increased by $12.9 billion or 4.5% compared to September 2022. ETFs recorded net sales of $3.4 billion in October 2022.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Oct. 2022 Sep. 2022 Oct. 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced (5,660 ) (4,986 ) 3,340 (19,964 ) 57,316 Equity (1,887 ) (2,891 ) 1,881 (2,306 ) 34,116 Bond (1,662 ) (1,914 ) 384 (10,432 ) 15,151 Specialty (2 ) 1 431 1,213 5,178 Total Long-term Funds (9,210 ) (9,790 ) 6,037 (31,489 ) 111,761 Total Money Market Funds 1,189 825 (408 ) 4,832 (7,096 ) Total (8,021 ) (8,965 ) 5,629 (26,656 ) 104,664

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Oct. 2022 Sep. 2022 Oct. 2021 Dec. 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced 876.5 863.0 998.9 1,024.9 Equity 643.9 615.6 729.5 747.6 Bond 221.9 224.8 259.7 261.4 Specialty 22.0 21.7 21.1 22.2 Total Long-term Funds 1,764.2 1,725.1 2,009.2 2,056.1 Total Money Market Funds 32.0 30.8 26.6 26.4 Total 1,796.3 1,755.9 2,035.8 2,082.5

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Oct. 2022 Sep. 2022 Oct. 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced 35 67 212 1,487 3,423 Equity 896 (390 ) 3,120 10,509 27,255 Bond 746 540 461 4,434 11,004 Specialty 173 (81 ) 472 1,252 7,131 Total Long-term Funds 1,850 136 4,265 17,682 48,813 Total Money Market Funds 1,501 1,712 134 6,537 (862 ) Total 3,351 1,849 4,399 24,218 47,952

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Oct. 2022 Sep. 2022 Oct. 2021 Dec. 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced 11.8 11.4 11.4 12.1 Equity 190.4 179.7 212.9 225.2 Bond 74.9 75.0 87.6 89.6 Specialty 10.5 10.1 13.7 13.6 Total Long-term Funds 287.6 276.2 325.5 340.5 Total Money Market Funds 12.9 11.4 6.4 6.6 Total 300.5 287.6 331.9 347.1

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 85% of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 83% of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.



About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

