NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce measures to support people in Canada living with an addiction or who use substances (November 23, 2022)
November 22, 2022 2:00 PM | 1 min read
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, will make an important announcement in support of people living with an addiction or who use substances across Canada on National Addictions Awareness Week.
There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.
Media may attend the announcement either in person or via Zoom.
Date
November 23, 2022
Time
9:00 AM (EST)
Location
The event will be held in person at:
Operation Come Home, 2nd Floor
150 Gloucester Street
Ottawa, ON K2P 0A6
Media may also join by Zoom:
https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/68667885464
Passcode: 655559
Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.
Masks are required for those attending the event in person.
Twitter: @GovCanHealth
Facebook: Healthy Canadians
SOURCE Health CanadaView original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/22/c7904.html
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.