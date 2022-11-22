SAFE Awards $20,000 to Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services to Combat Childhood Hunger

The grant supports the nonprofit's effort to provide food for an average of 4,200 students each month living with food insecurity and attending seven school districts and four colleges throughout Sacramento.

FOLSOM, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAFE Credit Union is doing its part to help curb childhood hunger by supporting Sacramento Food Bank & Family Service's No Student Left Hungry program as the demand for food assistance climbs in the region.

SAFE awarded a $20,000 grant to support the nonprofit's effort to provide food for an average of 4,200 students each month living with food insecurity and attending seven school districts and four colleges throughout Sacramento.

"Due to the pandemic, rising inflation and other factors, the need for food assistance is as great as ever, and we wouldn't be able to meet that surge in demand without the support of big-hearted organizations like SAFE Credit Union," says Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services Director of Programs Karen Strach.

Since March, food bank officials say they have seen a 40 percent increase in the number of people they serve each month.

"When children experience hunger, they are more likely to get sick and are at higher risks of health conditions like anemia and asthma," Strach says. "They are also more likely to miss school and receive poor grades."

The grant is awarded as part of SAFE's grant program seeking to promote the health of residents in the Greater Sacramento region.

"Supporting the No Student Left Hungry program is one meaningful step we can take to help in addressing inequities in our communities and help improve the health of individuals and those in our region as a whole," says SAFE Community Impact Manager Amanda Merz.

Strach says school-based food distributions remove many barriers to accessing food. "When students get the food they need, they have improved concentration, school performance and mental and physical health. And are more likely to thrive."

The grant is one of two SAFE Credit Union awarded for the third quarter of 2022 to organizations dedicated to promoting the health of residents in the greater Sacramento region. SAFE is also awarding $5,000 to the Alchemist Community Development Corporation's Community Gardens project.

About SAFE

SAFE Credit Union is a leading financial institution in Northern California with over $4.5 billion in assets and more than 242,000 members. SAFE is a not-for-profit, state-chartered credit union with membership open to businesses and individuals living or working in Sacramento, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Sutter, Butte, Nevada, Solano, San Joaquin, Contra Costa, Yuba, Amador, and Alameda counties. Insured by NCUA. http://www.safecu.org.

