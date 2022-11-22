Moss Bros. Auto Group Gives Generous Donation to Spark of Love
L.A. dealership group continues tradition of community service with latest donationRIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trusted local dealership group Moss Bros. Auto Group is continuing its longstanding tradition of giving back to the community with a generous donation to Spark of Love, an annual toy drive hosted by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Southern California firefighters, ABC7, and Toys for Tots.
“We are humbled to give back to local children who are in need, especially ahead of the holiday season. The team at Moss Bros. Auto Group is committed to giving back to the community, and partnering with a cause such as Spark of Love is a sincere privilege,” said a spokesperson for Moss Bros. Auto Group.
Spark of Love is celebrating its 30th anniversary of collecting toys and sports equipment for underserved children and teenagers in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, and Riverside. Since the toy drive launched, it has collected and placed approximately 9 million toys, and the initiative shows no signs of slowing down.
The Moss Bros. Auto Group legacy began in 1921, when J.A. “Red” Moss, Sr., opened the group’s very first dealership in Blythe, California. Over the course of the last century, Moss Bros. Auto Group has remained in the family and grown to offer an impressive inventory of nearly 2,000 vehicles. Shoppers can find exceptional pricing and world-class customer care while browsing leading brands such as Toyota, Honda, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, GMC, Volkswagen, and more.
Today, Moss Bros. Auto Group has 9 locations across the area in cities including Moreno Valley, Riverside, Colton, and San Bernardino offering full-service sales assistance which begins with the customer’s shopping preference. Prospective customers can either go online to browse the entire Moss Bros. Auto Group inventory of new and used vehicles, or they can go straight to the dealership of choice to browse.
Moss Bros. Auto Group has proudly served well over 100,000 customers since it originally debuted and continues to be a go-to for local auto shopping. Beyond the sale, Moss Bros. Auto Group customers receive the height of service care.
Spark of Love encourages others in the community to give as they can for a child in need. Donations can be made online or in person. Details are available at https://fire.lacounty.gov/spark-of-love.
Further information about Moss Bros. Auto Group can be found at https://www.mossbrosautogroup.com/.
ABOUT MOSS BROS. AUTO GROUP
Moss Bros. Auto Group is your one-stop auto marketplace, offering 1500+ new and used vehicles spanning the hottest makes on the market today. When you’re in the market for a Toyota, Honda ,Volkswagen, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Buick, GMC, or Scion, look no further than Moss Bros. Auto Group.
