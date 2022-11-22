Aurora Sewing Center, a BERNINA sewing machine dealer and a well-rooted establishment in Western New York, expands their operations and adds a new location in Victor

/EIN News/ -- VICTOR, N.Y., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siblings Scott Perry and Alyssa McDonnell, hadn’t planned on quitting their careers as an engineer and a hair stylist, but when their mother, Barbara Perry, suddenly passed away, they did just that. Together, they decided to take on the challenge of running her two successful sewing machine dealerships and sewing/quilting stores.



Six years later, the co-owners are opening their third Aurora Sewing Center in Western New York. Aurora Sewing Centers have been around for over 44 years.

“When she passed, we knew she had a great team of people working for her, she had wonderfully loyal customers and sold excellent products. So we decided to switch gears from our previous careers, and we jumped in, and here we are today, opening our third store,” said Scott.

The new Aurora Sewing Center is located at 11 Framark Dr. in Victor, New York, and opened its doors in mid-November 2022. The team is planning a grand opening celebration for the new location in the springtime when the weather is a bit better.

“We are still doing a bit of remodeling and adding additional lighting to the 5,500 square-foot space, but we are open for business and excited for customers to see the shop,” said Scott.

The Aurora Sewing Center is a BERNINA and bernette sewing machine dealer and a fabric and quilting store. They carry fabric, notions, quilting supplies, and accessories.

“We offer a wide range of sewing, quilting, and embroidery classes and machine guide classes for new sewing machine owners. If you buy a BERNINA from us, you get a free lifetime of machine classes,” he said. “If someone needs a refresher class about their machine, we are happy to help. We are here to provide you with all of your sewing needs. We are a BERNINA-certified dealer in domestic and longarm machines,” said Scott.

They regularly host Facebook live sessions where they feature new products and sell goods online at facebook.com/aurorasewing.

Aurora Sewing Centers offers over 300 classes a year, both in person and virtually, including a monthly lecture series with demonstrations and sewing, serger, and embroidery clubs. The store carries sewing machine feet and accessories, cabinets and chairs, and offers full service and repair on all makes and models of sewing machines. Heck, they will even sharpen your scissors!

Their other locations are in East Aurora and Williamsville, New York. See their website www.Aurorasewingcenter.com for more information about classes, locations, and hours.

In addition, the new Victor location will also offer longarm quilting services.

“We are here to help and inspire sewers and create memories!” said Alyssa McDonell. “Aurora Sewing Center is “sew” much more than a sewing center!”

Photos accompanying this press release are available at :

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c2a5bae-f001-42da-8529-09c6b0fe01f7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4ee83d4-4267-4969-922f-ca1200393bcc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12a2b770-d33c-4778-9265-8c46c75907c2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa7052af-d768-4467-84a6-9cd005d3cde1

Fallon Cryer fcryer@beedance.co