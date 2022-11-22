Global News on Activated Carbon Market Recent Trends, Market Share Growing at 9.10% of Compound Annual Growth Rate, Size, Industry Analysis, and Forecast to 2028

[254 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Activated Carbon Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 5,482.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 9245.430 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 9.10% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Osaka Gas Co. Ltd., Cabot Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd, Haycarb Plc, Kureha Corporation, BASF Se, Donau Carbon Gmbh, Silcarbon Atkivkohle Gmbh, Prominent Systems Inc., and Oxbow Activated Carbon LLC, and others. Developments in the manufacture of activated carbon fibres from a range of sources and their current uses.

What is Activated Carbon? How big is the Activated Carbon Industry?

Activated Carbon Report Coverage & Overview:

Activated carbon includes 85-90 percent carbon and various additional components, depending on the raw materials utilized and the processing method. Its porous structure allows for the absorption of several compounds from gases and liquids, assisting in removing harmful gases and elements from flue gas, natural gas, industrial waste effluents, and other sources. Some of the most common uses for activated carbon are gas purification, metal extraction, gold purification, air filtration systems, medicines, and decaffeination. Activated carbon is carbon that has been treated to have small, low-volume holes to improve the surface area for chemical reactions and adsorption. Organic material with a high carbon content is processed to generate activated carbon.

The primary property of activated carbon is physical adsorption, which is beneficial for purification, decaffeination, metal finishing, medication, filters, pollution removal, and fuel storage. Activated carbon's liquid and gaseous phases improve its removal of lead, dissolved radon, mercury, and other odor-causing chemicals. Activated carbon is used in various industrial industries, including water treatment, food and beverage processing, pharmaceuticals, and personal care. At the moment, the rising demand for pure and filtrated fresh water, particularly from the world's impoverished and emerging countries, is likely to play a significant role in driving the overall expansion of the global activated carbon market throughout the forecast period.

Global Activated Carbon Market: Growth Dynamics

The health dangers linked with drinking contaminated water are continually increasing among consumers. Improvements in drinking water treatment, rising automotive ownership rates, and rising industrial & environmental regulations all contribute to the growth of the activated carbon industry. Many countries, particularly China and India, invest in water treatment plants, increasing the need for activated carbon. Government measures to increase subsidies and industrialization fuel the expansion of the global activated carbon market. The market is growing due to increased demand for mercury control technologies in industrial air purification applications. Geographic growth and innovative product development might boost the market for activated carbon.

Activated Carbon Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, transportation limitations were imposed, which led to decreased industrial output as well as interrupted supply chains. These factors had a substantial impact on the expansion of both the global economy and the market. Because of the strike, the companies have been unable to generate any profit. They not only lose money, but also the suppliers who provide the necessary components to various companies for use in the water treatment sector. This industry is a very important one. In addition, because of the social distance conventions that are in place during COVID-19, manufacturing businesses operate with a decreased crew, which has a serious negative impact on production as well as food and beverage operations.

Activated Carbon Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global activated carbon market is segregated based on type, applications, and regions. Based on type, the activated carbon market is segmented into powdered activated carbon, granulated activated carbon, and others (pellet shaped, bead-shaped, and so on). Among these, powdered activated carbon dominated the market in 2021. Based on application, the market is classified into liquid phase applications and gas phase applications. The gas phase application segment dominated the market in 2021.

The global Activated Carbon market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Powdered Activated Carbon

Granulated Activated Carbon

By Application

Liquid Phase Applications

Gas Phase Applications

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Activated Carbon market include -

Osaka Gas Co. Ltd.

Cabot Corporation

Kuraray Co. Ltd

Haycarb Plc

Kureha Corporation

BASF Se

Donau Carbon Gmbh

Silcarbon Atkivkohle Gmbh

Prominent Systems Inc.

and Oxbow Activated Carbon LLC.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Activated Carbon market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 9.10% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Activated Carbon market size was valued at around US$ 5,482.50 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9245.430 million by 2028.

By type, the powdered activated carbon category dominated the market in 2021.

By application, the gas phase applications category dominated the market in 2021.

Asia-Pacific dominated the global activated carbons market in 2021.

Regional Analysis:

The global activated carbon market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. In 2021, Asia Pacific led the market with a revenue share of 50%. This is because Asia Pacific is a good market for purchasing coconut shells and coconut shell-based AC. In the region, activated carbon is commonly utilized for water treatment and gold mining purposes. Indian dry coconuts are favored over coconuts from other Asia Pacific nations due to their higher oil content. Several key market participants, notably Jacobi Carbons and Haycarb, source coconut shells from Asian nations such as Sri Lanka, Indonesia, the Philippines, and India.

After the Asia Pacific, North America is the second-largest market. Growing automotive demand in the area, an increase in the senior population, and rising environmental concerns are expected to be the primary drivers driving the market forward. PAC applications are projected to grow rapidly, whereas gas phase applications are expected to follow suit.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

February 2020: The General Carbon Corporation has announced intentions to construct a new activated carbon manufacturing facility in the United States. The new factory will manufacture granular and pelletized activated carbon. This move is expected to assist the firm in meeting the growing demand for activated carbon among consumers worldwide.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 5,482.50 million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 9245.430 million CAGR Growth Rate 9.10% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Osaka Gas Co. Ltd., Cabot Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd, Haycarb Plc, Kureha Corporation, BASF Se, Donau Carbon Gmbh, Silcarbon Atkivkohle Gmbh, Prominent Systems Inc., and Oxbow Activated Carbon LLC. Key Segment By Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Which key factors will influence activated carbons market growth over 2022-2028?

The main reasons anticipated to propel the activated carbons market during the forecast period are due to rising demand for activated carbon in water treatment applications, technological advancements, increased health awareness, and people's increasing capacity to receive medical services. The Global Activated Carbon Industry study offers a comprehensive analysis of the market.

What will be the value of the Activated carbons Market during 2022-2028?

According to the report, the global activated carbons market size was worth USD 5,482.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 9245.43 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.10 percent over the forecast period.

Which region will contribute notably towards the Activated carbons Market value?

During the projection period, Asia Pacific is predicted to develop at the fastest CAGR. The chemicals, food and beverage, and energy sectors in China, India, and Indonesia are seeing substantial expansion, which is boosting demand for activated carbon in the regional market.

Which are the major players leveraging the Activated carbons Market growth?

Osaka Gas Co., Ltd., Cabot Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd, Haycarb Plc, Kureha Corporation, BASF Se, Donau Carbon Gmbh, Silcarbon Atkivkohle Gmbh, Prominent Systems Inc., and Oxbow Activated Carbon Llc.

