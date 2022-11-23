Phase One Innovates Book Digitization with New Solution Offering
The New Phase One V-Twin offers dual page image capture; Delivers automated processing with streamlined object handlingCOPENHAGEN, DENMARK, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phase One, a digital imaging leader, today announced a new book digitization solution for large-scale, high-volume, book digitization projects. Powered by superior high-resolution sensor technology, the V-Twin solution delivers the highest level of imaging accuracy in addition to advanced handling performance. It is designed to consistently satisfy the expanding needs of research institutes, libraries, and archives that are seeking to accelerate their digitization capabilities and optimize their productivity.
“Our customers report that material handling can be their biggest bottleneck in a mass digitization project,” said Eric Joakim, Product Portfolio Manager for Cultural Heritage at Phase One. “Our breakthrough solution ensures that book pages are held flat at a constant point of focus, reducing the need to change camera settings between captures, and by using two cameras to capture two pages at once.”
Phase One V-Twin Book Digitization Solution
Designed for the most demanding projects in the book digitization industry, the Phase One V-Twin book digitization system combines the highest-quality imaging sensor technology with a robust, stable platform construction, providing, consistent & safe material handling, excellent ergonomics and an efficient workflow.
The V-Twin’s cradle supports books with a size of A2+, maximum 25kg weight and a spine thickness up to 25cm. Its 100 degrees opening is optimized for digitization of books that cannot be opened flat, as well as other bound material, avoiding unnecessary reflections while capturing two pages simultaneously. The quiet and electric motors ensure accurate and safe raising/ lowering of the glass platen, while the market-leading D8 R+ LED panels, with Color Rendering Index (CRI) of greater than 98, produce even illumination, bright, and stable light distribution, essential for meeting the most stringent imaging guidelines. In addition, a glassless V option is available for books where no contact with the page is permitted; and the possibility to convert it into an A1 copy stand.
Two Phase One iXM-MV100 digital medium format cameras, fitted with the Linos 60mm/f4 lenses capture high resolution images with accurate, 16-bit color, high dynamic range, and low noise, easily adhering to the FADGI, ISO 19264 and Metamorfoze guidelines. They offer a wider coverage compared to other area sensor imaging systems. The cameras’ ultra-high resolution (11664 x 8750) and backside illuminated sensors delivers the highest image quality, the finest details, lowest noise, and highest dynamic range at a fast capture rate.
Capture One CH software offers a superior RAW processing engine, a flexible, intuitive user interface (UI) and an efficient capture and export workflow.
For small and medium-sized books and bound materials, the Phase One Desktop Book Cradle is a simple digitization cradle available with this solution and compatible with all Phase One copy stands and cameras. It supports books up to A3 page size, with a maximum spine thickness of 17cm (optional 25cm). With an adjustable opening angle (140º maximum) it ensures safe and accurate positioning and alignment of the book and the camera. A removable glass platen holds the page flat. Alternatively, for rare, fragile books the 4 glass fingers (included) can carefully hold most curled pages avoiding unnecessary pressure and unwanted shadows.
For more details, including system specifications, please see:
https://phaseone.ws/book-digitization-solution
Maximum book size: A2+ (43x61cm)
Maximum book weight: 25Kg
Maximum spine width: 25cm
Imaging sensors: 100MP CMOS, Back Side Illumination with Electronic Shutter
Image capture size & resolution: A2+ @ up to 460ppi
Color depth: RGB 16-bit or 14-bit per channel
Camera Interface: USB-c
APPROVALS: FCC Class A, CE, RoHS
LED Panels: CRI >98 at 100% brightness, >50,000 hrs durability
Availability and pricing
The Phase One V-Twin Book Digitization Solution & Phase One Desktop Book Cradle are available to order now through:
https://phaseone.ws/book-digitization-solution
Pricing begins at: 109,990€
About Phase One
Phase One A/S is a leading provider of high-end imaging technology for aerial mapping, industrial inspection, cultural heritage digitization and commercial photography. Based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and with regional offices in New York, Denver, Cologne, Tel Aviv, Tokyo, Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong, Phase One nurtures long-term relationships with customers, technology partners and its global network of distributors, often playing the role of digital imaging partner to customers with special requirements. It is with this passion for service that Phase One continually exceeds customer expectations and drives the imaging industry forward.
Phase One is a registered trademark of Phase One A/S. All other brand or product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.
