Online Pharmacy Risks and Safety Precautions

FDA provides additional information and resources for consumers who are thinking of buying prescription medicine online.

State pharmacy boards

The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP) links to the board of pharmacy for each state. Your state board of pharmacy provides information about state licensing requirements, and a database or listing of licensed pharmacies in the state.

Buy safely online

NABP’s Buy Safely initiative provides information about safe medication practices. It also includes a Buy Safely tool for checking whether a website is “safe” or “not recommended” for purchasing medications, based on NABP’s Pharmacy Verified Website Program which verifies sites in the United States, Canada and Europe.

Online safety and identity protection

Learn more about protecting your privacy and security online.