Irvine Personal Trainers Help Clients Lose Weight and Achieve a Superhuman Burn
The talented team of ex-veterans at Hideout Fitness aims to help people looking to burn calories achieve their weight loss goals with the top 5 weight loss tipsIRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People in Southern California looking for the perfect way to burn off (and keep off) holiday pounds have an ally in the Irvine personal trainers at Hideout Fitness.
Hideout Fitness, specializing in both semi-private and private training sessions for clients, offers invaluable training tips, tricks, and more to lead to a healthier lifestyle.
Helping With Holiday Weight Gain (And Loss)
In a new article on its website, five tips that help clients keep off holiday weight, experts at Hideout Fitness educate readers on simple yet highly effective methods of keeping pounds off.
Chris Monje, also known as ‘Mr. Hideout,’ explains a familiar situation before delving into effective weight loss tips.
“Thanksgiving is here, and Christmas is right around the corner. It's a time for celebration, focusing on family, and enjoying home-cooked meals. But how many times has one walked away from the dinner table thinking, "how'd I get all this weight on me?" Don't worry: Irvine personal trainers are here to help everyone with five tips to help people lose weight!”
Based on the concept of Hideout Fitness being a client’s ‘hideout’ like Bruce Wayne’s Batcave or Superman’s Fortress of Solitude, the personal trainers at Hideout Fitness try to unlock the hero within everyone. A fundamental way to accomplish this goal is not to starve oneself or skip meals.
“Dieting and trying to improve doesn't mean depriving the body of valuable nutrients and protein. It's incredibly unhealthy and doesn't play out well. The logic of 'if I don't eat, I won't gain weight' doesn't hold.”
Monje explains just how catastrophic attempting to lose weight by avoiding meals is.
“When we deprive our body of nutrients and food, it goes into overtime to ensure survival. For example, starving oneself will have the body engaging in survival mode, attempting to hold onto every calorie it can. Not only is starving the body counterintuitive, but it can also adversely affect one’s health. One could experience dizziness, fatigue, poor concentration, and hypotension (low blood pressure).”
Ditching The Junk Food, Choosing Alternatives
While it’s common knowledge that high-sodium snacks riddled with preservatives don’t offer any meaningful nutritional value and hamper weight loss goals, Monje and his team of personal trainers in Irvine offer quality alternatives that many already have in the kitchen.
Whether it’s a red bell pepper paired with guacamole or celery sticks and cream cheese, opting for simple foods and snacks can lead to healthier eating habits and help people lose weight more quickly.
“[Sliced apples and peanut butter are] a staple for anyone looking to kick salty and sweet snacks to the curb. Apples alone are a great snacking option, as an apple contains high fiber and is low in calories. Peanut butter can be a solid source of protein. However, avoid the big-name peanut butter brands to avoid the added preservatives, trans fats, and added sugar.”
Trans fats, one of the worst fats to consume, can quickly hamper any positive change in diet and workout. Trans fats raise LDL (low-density lipoprotein), or ‘bad’ cholesterol. Trans fats significantly contribute to health issues, including heart attacks, strokes, and aortic aneurysms.
Additionally, trans fats contribute to lowering ‘good’ cholesterol, or HDL (high-density lipoprotein). In the battle against weight gain, trans fats are some of the biggest roadblocks. But with Hideout Fitness and its collective weight loss knowledge, roadblocks become easily passable hurdles.
Personal Training In Irvine
While modifying a diet is a fundamental cornerstone of weight loss, hiring personal trainers for private and semi-private workouts are a fabulous way to contribute to a weight loss journey.
Personal attention to the individual can make a huge difference in a weight loss program. Likewise, the Hideout Fitness team also offers semi-private or small group training sessions.
“Personal trainers are great, but what if a client thrives in a group environment instead? Semi-private training in Irvine is perfect for those who want to lose weight and sculpt their body along with a group of close friends.”
A one-on-one training session may not be to everyone’s liking, and with weight loss programs, it’s vital to feel comfortable. As such, meeting up with a few friends to knock out health goals is a great way to socialize and get healthier.
Monje also explains that having more than one person engaging in semi-private training sessions in Irvine can help motivate the entire group.
“Plus, when engaging in a semi-private fitness training session, a client and some friends can help motivate one another when they don't feel like getting out of bed and making the trek to the gym. Accountability on everyone's part makes losing weight and improving one's health so much easier.”
Unlocking The Hero Inside With Hideout Fitness
While weight loss tips help individuals achieve their health goals, Hideout Fitness personal trainers in Irvine focus on much more than shedding Thanksgiving pounds.
In fact, the ambitious team at Hideout Fitness specializes in everything from dynamic workouts for clients to in-depth meal prep, and even online training sessions. Sometimes life gets in the way, and personal trainers and clients can't meet. Instead of skipping fitness goals for the day, clients can meet virtually with their private training coach and go over fitness goals and meal plans to ensure that everything is on course.
Whether it’s weight loss tips, meal prep, or choosing between group and personal training sessions, the small but dedicated team at Hideout Fitness clearly has it down to a science.
Chris Monje
Hideout Fitness
+1 657-223-3466
chris@hideoutfitness.com