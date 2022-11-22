vFunction Achieves AWS Modernization and Migration Competency Status

Businesses can refactor monolithic applications faster and with less risk with AWS services

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vFunction , a platform that applies AI to application modernization, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Modernization and Migration Competency status for AWS Partners. This designation recognizes that vFunction has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success automating and accelerating customer application migration and modernization journeys.

AWS launched the AWS Migration and Modernization Competency to allow customers to easily and confidently engage highly specialized AWS Partners that help AWS customers modernize their applications, either before or after they are moved to AWS. The AWS Migration and Modernization Competency takes on the heavy lifting of identifying and validating industry leaders with proven customer success and technical proficiency in migration and application modernization tooling.

vFunction serves enterprises that are either migrating new workloads or are unable to realize the full benefits of the cloud due to a “lift and shift” modernization approach. vFunction automates the transformation of Java and .NET applications into microservices and accelerates their cloud migration to AWS, allowing businesses to unlock the full value of the cloud and thoroughly leverage AWS services. vFunction and AWS Migration Hub Refactor Spaces work together to solve the dual challenges of decomposing monolithic applications into microservices and then iteratively and safely staging, migrating, and deploying those microservice applications on AWS. This lets enterprises breathe new life into their legacy applications, and refactor old code for new cloud environments.

The vFunction patented and award winning platform first analyzes monolithic applications and allows architects to automate and accelerate the re-architecting and rewriting of their legacy Java and .NET applications into microservices. AWS Migration Hub Refactor Spaces then allows application modernization teams to set up and manage the infrastructure to test, stage, deploy, and manage the legacy applications which are being refactored, rewritten, or re-architected. With AWS, vFunction helps organizations refactor their applications sooner, empowering enterprises to save money, reduce licensing costs and achieve greater business agility.

“By combining the flexibility and scalability of AWS infrastructure and our application modernization platform, the business value of cloud migration on AWS further expands to deliver the maximum level of digital transformation,” said Moti Rafalin, CEO, vFunction. “We are proud to achieve the AWS Modernization and Migration Competency designation, demonstrating our technical expertise, proven success, and powerful modernization capabilities.”

“In refactoring the Trend Micro Cloud One Workload Security product, the vFunction platform and their expertise enabled us to deliver value to our customers and deploy on AWS four times faster than doing it alone,” says Martin Lavigne, R&D lead, Trend Micro. “vFunction’s proven application modernization platform and deep technical expertise with AWS are the pillars of our application modernization success and strategy. We see significant synergy and innovation in the cloud technology, application modernization, and cyber security capabilities that AWS, vFunction, and Trend Micro can deliver together.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

vFunction will be showcasing its application modernization and migration solutions at AWS re:Invent 2022 at Booth #1135. To learn more about vFunction, visit www.vfunction.com or the AWS Marketplace .

About vFunction

vFunction is an AI-driven platform for architects and developers that intelligently and automatically transforms complex monolithic applications into microservices, restoring engineering velocity and optimizing the benefits of the cloud. Designed to eliminate the time, risk and cost constraints of manually modernizing business applications, vFunction delivers a scalable, repeatable factory model purpose-built for cloud native modernization. With vFunction, leading companies around the world are accelerating the journey to cloud-native architecture and gaining a competitive edge. vFunction is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, with offices in Israel. To learn more, visit www.vfunction.com .

