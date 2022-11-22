Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,577 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,156 in the last 365 days.

LandAirSea Devices Now Sold in More than 120 Countries

LAS looks forward to capitalizing further on recent growth momentum in global markets

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  GPS tracking company LandAirSea (LAS) is thrilled to announce its wide range of GPS tracking devices is now available in more than 120 countries.

The countries where LAS devices are available and are experiencing explosive popularity include:

  • Australia
  • Canada
  • Dominican Republic
  • Israel
  • Jamaica
  • Mexico
  • Spain
  • United Kingdom
  • Trinidad and Tobago
  • Kuwait
  • France
  • Germany

Countries where LAS is experiencing the most growth include:

  • Italy (3,100%)
  • Germany (3,000%)
  • Venezuela (1,300%)
  • Egypt (1,100%)
  • Qatar (800%)
  • Ghana (600%)
  • Greece (500%)
  • Curacao (500%)
  • Belize (300%)

“LandAirSea is extremely proud to supply these countries with devices they can trust and rely on for all of their GPS tracking needs,” said Jared Zientz, Director of Analytics at LAS. “We look forward to continued global growth as we expand our footprint and help more global consumers tap into our ever-expanding portfolio of asset protection offerings.”

Popular LAS devices that have worldwide applications include:

  • The LandAirSea 54 Real Time 4G LTE GPS telematic device: A compact and waterproof GPS tracker that’s small enough to attach to vehicles or into pockets, purses, and other bags.
  • The LandAirSea Sync: One of the fastest and most reliable real-time GPS telematic devices on the market, this device is used for business fleets, personal tracking, and family vehicle tracking. The state-of-the-art tracking device is compact and covert and plugs right into the vehicle’s OBD-II port.

To learn more about LAS products, click here.

About LandAirSea

LandAirSea GPS trackers are manufactured for fleet management and professional vehicle and asset tracking, allowing users to monitor driving behaviors and the location of their personal assets, which gives them the peace of mind of knowing that if their goods or vehicles get stolen, they will have up-to-the-minute tracking information to provide to law enforcement.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jared Zientz

Jared.zientz@landairsea.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

LandAirSea Devices Now Sold in More than 120 Countries

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.