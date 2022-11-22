Grape Solar's Oregon Solar Industrial Park (OSIP) to Be the First of Many

Making all solar panel components in America, again

/EIN News/ -- EUGENE, Ore., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grape Solar, Inc. has now secured commitments from leading manufacturers of solar panel components to be part of its first industrial park. The Oregon Solar Industrial Park (OSIP) is a vision Grape Solar has planned since the company started more than a decade ago in Eugene, Oregon, in 2009.

The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, signed into law by President Joe Biden, is a key driver to encourage Made in America solar panels and create tens of thousands of local manufacturing jobs. Grape Solar has positioned itself as the leading innovator, chief architect, and developer of five future solar industrial parks in different regions across the U.S.A., with planned capacity of 100GW requiring $40 billion total investment from private and public partnerships.

One major category of key components is encapsulant materials used in laminating solar cells into modules during the manufacturing process. These films protect the solar cells from oxygen and moisture, making the panels much more reliable and efficient.

One of the global large-scale manufacturers of encapsulant material is HIUV, an international producer of EVA and POE materials that has patented technology in the United States. "Making our patented products in the U.S.A. makes perfect sense. We will serve our global customers better by shortening lead time and improving our technical customer support and services locally. We are delighted to be part of Grape Solar's OSIP initiative," said Min Li, Chairman and CEO of HIUV, which is a $2 billion publicly traded company on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (688680.SS)

"Global solar companies are choosing to expand their solar panel manufacturing footprint in the U.S.A. at an unprecedented speed and scale, to join the wave of on-shoring manufacturing that is under way and will last for the next few decades. So far, these companies are all talking about making finished solar panels, however, without a dozen or so components that go into a solar panel, there is no secured supply chain to speak of. That's what OSIP is all about: building every component in America, creating local jobs, contributing to regional economic development, and permanently changing the landscape of America's solar supply chain," commented Ocean Yuan, founder and CEO of Grape Solar, who is the creator of Oregon Solar Industrial Park.

