The patient recruitment and patient retention services market is projected to grow at a steady pace, till 2035, claims Roots Analysis

Clinical trials are a fundamental requirement for evaluating the safety and efficacy of novel therapeutics; patient recruitment and retention are two major bottlenecks during the conduct of clinical studies and contribute to inconclusive results, additional costs and trial delays

The recruitment of suitable clinical trial participants is often fraught with several challenges, including scientific and operational complexity, insufficient resources and expertise, issues related to data handling and increasingly stringent regulatory guidelines. As a result, outsourcing has become a popular operating model in this domain, as it enables reduction in costs, optimization of timelines and launch of respective offerings, as per planned timelines. In fact, several patient recruitment firms have begun adopting and implementing modern technical strategies, such as social media platforms, mobile applications, Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and Real-World Evidence (RWE) for patient enrolment.

Key Market Insights

More than 155 companies claim to offer patient recruitment and patient retention services, globally

Majority (70%) of the service providers offer patient retention services, as well as patient recruitment associated services. It is worth highlighting that more than 60% companies use social media as a patient outreach method, followed by those utilizing the approach of directly contacting individuals, leveraging proprietary patient databases and using traditional media (such as brochures, newspapers, TV and radio).

Around 40% of the partnership agreements were inked in the last three years

Majority of the agreements related to patient recruitment and patient retention were observed to be instances of service alliances, representing 49% of the total partnerships. Further, most of the intercontinental, as well as intracontinental deals have been inked by players based in North America.

By 2035, the demand for clinical trial participants is anticipated to reach 20.8 million

Currently, majority of the patients (32%) are likely to be enrolled in clinical trials conducted in North America, followed by patients enrolled in clinical trials conducted in Asia-Pacific (23%). Further, over 20% individuals are likely to be enrolled in clinical studies evaluating oncological therapeutics, by 2035.

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture more than 85% of the market share, by 2035

The market in Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a relatively faster pace (11%), in the long term. Currently, majority share (42%) of the overall patient recruitment and retention market is captured by Phase III clinical trials; this trend is unlikely to change in the foreseen future as well. Further, in 2035, around 44% of the market share is likely to be captured by patient recruitment services for trials focused on cardiovascular and oncological indications.

The financial opportunity within the patient recruitment and retention services market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Patient Recruitment Step

Pre-screening

Screenning

Trial Phase

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Therapeutic Area

Cardiovascular Disorders

Oncological Disorders

Infectious Diseases

CNS Disorders

Respiratory Disorders

Hematological Disorders

Dermatological Disorders

Ophthalmic Disorders

Others

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and North Africa

Rest of the World

The report also features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, the continuously growing demand for patients and the increasing preference for outsourcing is likely to drive the growth of the overall patient recruitment and retention services market, in the foreseen future. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Susan Fitzpatrick-Napier (Founder and Director, TrialWire)

Kate Shaw (Chief Executive Officer and Founder) and Marco Lassandro (Marketing and Communications Manager, Innovative Trials)

Simon Klaasen (Co-founder and Managing Director, Link2Trials)

Stefan Mayer-Eggersmann (Chief Commercial Officer, Clariness)

Ken Shore (Chief Commercial Officer, Continuum Clinical)

Hagit Nof (Chief Operation Officer and Business Development Officer, nRollmed)

Paul Ivsin (Ex-Managing Director, Seeker Health)

Kasturi Lakhe (Inside Sales Specialist, EVERSANA)

The research includes profiles of the key players (listed below); each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial performance (if available), recent developments and an informed future outlook.

BBK Worldwide

Continuum Clinical

IQVIA

United BioSource (UBC)

WCG ThreeWire

Clariness

Fidelis Research

Ignite Data

Innovative Trials

Orphan Reach

3H Medi Solution

Buzzreach

Current Medical Information Center (CMIC)

nRollmed

Trialfacts

