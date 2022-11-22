WeConcile Launches Therapeutic Mobile Relationship Therapy App

Therapy In Your Pocket

/EIN News/ -- Olga, Washington, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeConcile has launched a therapeutic mobile relationship improvement app. WeConcile guides users through relational content and process to increase self-awareness and insight, enhance communication, and resolve conflict.

The app ultimately helps couples rebuild intimacy and connection through a self-guided process of personal change for both parties. It can be used by all adults, whether in a relationship or not.

The app is available in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. It has a 7-day free trial as well as a limited free version.

Jennifer Lehr, LMFT, a relationship expert and licensed marriage and family therapist, authored and created WeConcile®.

Couples counseling can be prohibitively expensive. As a result, many Americans divorce or stay in unfulfilling relationships due to a lack of help. In the United States, almost 50% of all marriages end in divorce or separation. Failed relationships profoundly affect mental health and can lead to emotional distress for individuals, children, and families. Spending on mental health services in the US reached $225 billion in 2019.

These statistics point to the need for cost-effective, easily accessible therapeutic support that people can use to enhance their relational skills and improve their lives.

Commenting on the launch of the app, Jennifer Lehr, LMFT, states, "Many people fail at relationships because they lack the skills and tools to work on them. We desperately need relational education. We learn how to relate by osmosis from those who raised us. The lack of tools that the couples I treated, and my early failed relationships created a desire to help people have more resources to improve their relationships. I wanted to fix the pain I saw around me and the pain I had experienced myself."

The WeConcile app provides cost-effective, instantly accessible relationship guidance to all users, regardless of whether they are in a relationship. Even singles or people recovering from a breakup can use the app to gain insight and give them a better chance of making their next relationship a success.

Love is precious, and with WeConcile, we aim to give

everyone a better chance at love.

Name: Mike Bosworth Email address: mike@weconcile.com Cell: 858 692-5851