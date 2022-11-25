Submit Release
News Search

There were 921 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 307,117 in the last 365 days.

Pocket Listings, Dual Agency, And Ethics With Dave Hunt

The HomeBuyers Hour

The HomeBuyers Hour on AM820

Charles Bellefontaine

Charles Bellefontaine of Chicagoland Home Inspectors, Inc.

Joey Mathews

Joey Mathews of The Federal Savings Bank

Patrick Loftus

Patrick Loftus of Loftus Law is a Co-Host on The HomeBuyers Hour

Current industry home interest rates, dual agency, and Pocket Listings. Are real estate agents doing the best for their clients, or for themselves?

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When you call a real estate agent, how do you know they have their eyes only on their own pocketbook and business and not your best interests at heart?

Discussing the HOW when it comes to the importance of putting clients in the most powerful position they could be in, Real Estate agent Dave Hunt joins Charlie, Patrick, and Joey in this conversation about ethics in Real Estate.

Specifically, they are breaking down the processes of Dual Agency (the same agent representing both the buy/sell of a transaction), Pocket Listings, and finding a real estate agent who is looking out for the best interest of a client.

In Chicago, in this white-hot market, we discuss what is going on with the Fed increasing another .70+ basis points and how to shift your perspective around the numbers that may continue to keep you in the right place! Joey also chimes in with the world’s most okay-est update about interest rates!

“Hunt” will keep clients focused on what is important to them as well as in a powerful place with the 25+ years of experience that he advises with- he’s got your back!

David Hunt of The Hunt Group
Berkshire Hathaway
Text for more information: 773-991-1789

Charlie Bellefontaine
Chicagoland Home Inspectors, Inc.
+1 630-327-2700
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Pocket Listings, Dual Agency, And Ethics With Dave Hunt

You just read:

Pocket Listings, Dual Agency, And Ethics With Dave Hunt

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.