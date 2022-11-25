The HomeBuyers Hour on AM820 Charles Bellefontaine of Chicagoland Home Inspectors, Inc. Joey Mathews of The Federal Savings Bank Patrick Loftus of Loftus Law is a Co-Host on The HomeBuyers Hour

Current industry home interest rates, dual agency, and Pocket Listings. Are real estate agents doing the best for their clients, or for themselves?

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, November 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- When you call a real estate agent, how do you know they have their eyes only on their own pocketbook and business and not your best interests at heart?Discussing the HOW when it comes to the importance of putting clients in the most powerful position they could be in, Real Estate agent Dave Hunt joins Charlie, Patrick, and Joey in this conversation about ethics in Real Estate.Specifically, they are breaking down the processes of Dual Agency (the same agent representing both the buy/sell of a transaction), Pocket Listings, and finding a real estate agent who is looking out for the best interest of a client.In Chicago, in this white-hot market, we discuss what is going on with the Fed increasing another .70+ basis points and how to shift your perspective around the numbers that may continue to keep you in the right place! Joey also chimes in with the world’s most okay-est update about interest rates!“Hunt” will keep clients focused on what is important to them as well as in a powerful place with the 25+ years of experience that he advises with- he’s got your back!David Hunt of The Hunt GroupBerkshire HathawayText for more information: 773-991-1789

Pocket Listings, Dual Agency, And Ethics With Dave Hunt