Orro Bikes Ltd Stresses Their Focus on Creating the Best and the Most Beautifully Engineered Bikes in the UK

/EIN News/ -- Ditchling, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ditchling, England -

Orro Bikes Ltd, a company based in Ditchling, Sussex, UK, wants to stress their focus on designing and making only the best and most beautifully engineered bikes for serious riders in the UK. All Orro bikes are designed in their dedicated facility located at the foot of the Ditchling Beacon. They have a team of top technicians and mechanics in the industry, allowing them to be at the forefront of bicycle design and manufacture in the UK. For instance, they have promoted the use of disc brakes, bolt through axles, and tapered headtubes. They only use the best materials available, and if they are unable to find one, they will develop it themselves. They offer various kinds of bikes, such as speed bikes, endurance bikes, urban bikes, and gravel bikes.

Adam Glew from Orro Bikes Ltd says, “We design all our bikes so they will perform on the diverse roads and trails famous in the UK. Thanks to their versatile nature, Orro bikes are at home in all conditions and on all terrains. And one of our core values is Quality - so it only seems right that we hand assemble our range-topping bikes here in Sussex and have rigorous control on the quality of each bike leaving us to ensure you have the best riding experience possible.”

For endurance bikes, Orro Bikes offers the Gold STC and Gold Evo. These bikes are designed to provide comfortable long rides. They have a range of endurance carbon road bikes that are designed for stability and comfort. While these lightweight bikes with drop handlebars are less aggressive than race bikes, they offer comfort over longer distances.

For speed bikes, Orro Bikes offers the Venturi STC, Venturi Evo, and the Venturi Tri. These are aerodynamic bikes designed and engineered for speed. Their geometry and tube profiles have been designed to minimise drag and allow the bike to be more responsive. These bikes are fitted with carbon frames with aerodynamic tube profiles to allow for effortless pedaling.

They also offer gravel bikes, such as the Terra C, Terra E, Terra S, and Terra X, which have been engineered for rough road terrain and off-road cycling. Gravel bikes have a wider tyre clearance and are provided with mudguard mounts as these bikes are typically used for bikepacking, off-road cycling, mountain adventures, and also daily commuting. They are provided with a longer wheelbase for better stability and their gravel-specific geometry allows for a relaxed ride without sacrificing efficiency.

And lastly, they offer urban bikes, such as the FE Street, Terra Flat Bar, and Terra G. These are urban commuting bikes and have been designed to be lightweight with enhanced rigidity.

Founded in 2015, Orro Bikes Ltd is a company that serves as a premium bike shop in Sussex, UK, and stocks a broad range of hand assembled and customised carbon bikes, which are perfect for both experienced and enthusiast riders. Their range of bikes cover a wide variety of disciplines, including road bikes for speed fanatics, hybrid bikes or urban bikes that are best for city riding or commuting, and gravel bikes for off-road adventures. They are always looking for a chance to innovate. For instance, they have partnered with top British carbon producer Sigmatex to be able to utilise their InnegraTM and SigmaST carbon technologies in their range-leading bikes, such as the Venturi, Gold STC, and Terra C models.

Meanwhile, they would like to emphasise that they are supporting the Cycle Scheme, which is a UK income taxpayer benefit that allows a person to benefit a savings of 25 to 39 percent on the costs of bikes and accessories. The CycleScheme was specified in the Cycling and Walking Investment Strategy that was published in 2017 as part of the UK Government’s plan to encourage citizens to walk or use a bicycle for shorter journeys, or even as part of a longer journey. This has advantages for the people, businesses, and society as a whole as it means better air quality, less congestion, and vibrant and attractive communities. With the CycleScheme, the UK Department of Transport provides employers the ability to give their employees a salary sacrifice cycle and accessory hire scheme, with the goal of encouraging more people to cycle to their places of work.

Those who are interested in the various kinds of bikes available through Orro Bikes Ltd can check out their website or contact them on the phone or through email.

###

For more information about Orro Bikes Ltd, contact the company here:



Orro Bikes Ltd

Adam Glew

01444 243000

info@orrobikes.com

Ditchling Common,

Burgess Hill,

Ditchling,

Sussex

BN6 8SE

Adam Glew