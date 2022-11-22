NVBDC awards Ying McGuire, from NMSDC, “National Resource Partner of the Year 2022”
Ying McGuire has demonstrated significant accomplishments in advocating for veteran-owned businesses as an economic force in the national economy.
We are excited for our Veteran-Owned businesses across the country that had the opportunity to connect with procurement professionals from all of these major corporations.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NVBDC’s National Veteran Matchmaking Conference on November 9th and 10th went off without a hitch and with full attendance. NVBDC is grateful to everyone that participated and celebrated Veteran-owned Businesses. NVBDC’s National Veteran Matchmaking Conference 2022 aims to bring together Supplier Diversity professionals and Veteran businesses in a face-face environment to provide procurement opportunities, develop business relationships, and educational opportunities.
— Keith King, Founder and CEO of NVBDC
Weeks ago, NVBDC held Award nominations for various categories and were open for anyone to submit whom they thought were deserving of the award. Those award nominations were generated and announced at NVBDC’s National Veteran Matchmaking Conference.
Ying McGuire, CEO and President of National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) won “National Resource Partner of the Year 2022”.
NATIONAL RESOURCE PARTNER OF THE YEAR:
The award is presented to an individual or organization that has demonstrated significant accomplishment in advocating for veteran owned businesses as an economic force in the national and global economy. The award recognizes individuals who have achieved significant results in creating diversity, expanding veteran owned businesses and who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in the public or private sectors. It celebrates high standards of excellence, dedication, and accomplishment over a sustained period of time. The award is granted to an individual or corporation
who has played an integral role in the creative, technical, or professional progress of the NVBDC and veteran owned business development.
“The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is an important partner in NMSDC’s work to build a more inclusive and resilient U.S. and global economy that works for everyone. Considering the many sacrifices veterans have made to preserve our country and freedom, I believe it is not only our responsibility, but our duty to help veteran entrepreneurs thrive by increasing their access to capital and other business opportunities, said NMSDC CEO and President Ying McGuire.
“NMSDC and I are honored to receive the National Resource Partner of the Year Award and look forward to our continued partnership as we embark on the next 50 years of building generational wealth for our nation’s communities of color,” she added.
NVBDC’s National Veteran Matchmaking Conference focuses on celebrating and honoring veterans. The Conference featured 1:1 Matchmaking, expert panelists from supplier diversity professionals, Vets- Night Out, and the celebration of the Marines’ 247th Birthday with a Luncheon.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation of Veteran ownership and control exists.
