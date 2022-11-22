NASDAQ, Architect Turned Trader Wins Award for Best Trader
EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 4th, the DAS Trader #1 Best Trader competition results were announced, placing architect turned financial trader David Capablanca as one of the winners. He was invited to the NASDAQ stock exchange for the award and was allowed to ring the closing bell. Moreover, he was invited to the New York Stock Exchange NYSE by Guardian Trading, one of the top short-selling brokers, on November 10th.
NASDAQ, US stock trade is ranked second on the rundown of stock trades by market capitalization of trade exchanged, behind the New York Stock Trade. The trade stage is claimed by NASDAQ Inc. which likewise possesses the NASDAQ financial exchange organization and a few U.S based stock trades. "NASDAQ" is an abbreviation for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations.
David is the founder of Friendly Bear Research and the host of The Friendly Bear Podcast on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and various other multimedia platforms. After graduating from UCLA, David decided to educate himself in financial markets by signing up for courses and dedicating himself to mastering the craft in the same way he approached architecture school.
After winning the best trader competition, David Capablanca shared his thoughts on his goals for the future, “I look forward to being the best trader I can be and reaching my full potential with trading. I also look to interview more top traders and keep learning along the way. Eventually, I’d like to buy some property and design my own buildings on them.”
David Capablanca
