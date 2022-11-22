Salima Surani attends the star-studded 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala hosted by Leonardo DiCaprio and Gucci
EINPresswire.com/ -- A great night with extraordinary personalities – Celebrities headed to the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala. The 11th edition of the much anticipated festival took place at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Producer, entrepreneur & philanthropist Salima Surani attended the evening presented by Gucci. Other notable figures and stars, including Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Idris Elba, Billie Eilish, and others, also showed up at the honorary night for the Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wookand American artist Helen Pashgian.
The owner of two elite film studios – Salima Surani, was seen flaunting her glitzy look at the LACMA Art + Film Gala. Like many celebrities, Salima was also in Gucci. The luxury fashion brand was worn by many stars, including Billie Eilish, who created her viral “woke up like this” look in her Gucci-emblazoned pajama set (eye mask and blanket included) and Olivia Wilde, whose firetruck red patent leather opera gloves stayed on for the entire night.
Marking its 11th constructive year, the LACMA Art + Film Gala was co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow. It happened for the first time in the event’s history that one of the hosts wasn’t present. The star-studded night was quite successful as it supported raising $5 Million for the museum’s initiative to make the film more central to the curatorial programming, exhibitions, acquisitions, and funding of LACMA’s broader mission.
Salima Surani
Salima Surani
