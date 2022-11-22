Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,965 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 305,695 in the last 365 days.

Salima Surani attends the star-studded 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala hosted by Leonardo DiCaprio and Gucci

Salima Surani

UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A great night with extraordinary personalities – Celebrities headed to the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala. The 11th edition of the much anticipated festival took place at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Producer, entrepreneur & philanthropist Salima Surani attended the evening presented by Gucci. Other notable figures and stars, including Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Idris Elba, Billie Eilish, and others, also showed up at the honorary night for the Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wookand American artist Helen Pashgian.

The owner of two elite film studios – Salima Surani, was seen flaunting her glitzy look at the LACMA Art + Film Gala. Like many celebrities, Salima was also in Gucci. The luxury fashion brand was worn by many stars, including Billie Eilish, who created her viral “woke up like this” look in her Gucci-emblazoned pajama set (eye mask and blanket included) and Olivia Wilde, whose firetruck red patent leather opera gloves stayed on for the entire night.

Marking its 11th constructive year, the LACMA Art + Film Gala was co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow. It happened for the first time in the event’s history that one of the hosts wasn’t present. The star-studded night was quite successful as it supported raising $5 Million for the museum’s initiative to make the film more central to the curatorial programming, exhibitions, acquisitions, and funding of LACMA’s broader mission.

Salima Surani
email us here
----------
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Salima Surani attends the star-studded 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala hosted by Leonardo DiCaprio and Gucci

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.