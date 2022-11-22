Roger Hoit Competes in The Bridges Cup in South Korea
EINPresswire.com/ -- Roger Hoit competed by special invitation in The Bridges Cup in South Korea after selection by a committee that hand-picked elite amateur players from around the world. Only golfers with significant achievements, such as the USGA event and invitational wins, were considered for entry.
The inaugural Bridges Cup, held Oct. 24-26, was a 16 versus 16 team competition pitting golfers from the United States against a squad of international players. The Bridges Cup took place at Nine Bridges on JeJu Island, which features creeks, lakes, and a pine landscape ideal for top-competition golf. Nine Bridges is currently ranked 93rd in the world by Golf.com for top golf courses. The leaderboard from the event showed well for Hoit and Team USA.
The four rounds of golfing ended with 64 points for team USA and 41 points for the international team. Hoit outperformed in round 3 alongside Trey Marucci, earning five points for team USA. Round 2 was also vital for Roger, where he and Jeff Fujimoto racked up five points. This event was widely praised for the level of competition and the quality of play, making events in subsequent years likely.
Hoit continues to hone his golf game and remains among the top amateur golfers in the world. His commitment to golf reflects his work ethic and continued belief in teamwork and fair play. He will be entering additional amateur tournaments in the future as he develops his career.
Roger Hoit is a Managing Director at Moelis working in Private Equity Solutions, overseeing relationships and transactions for well-known private equity firms. Roger has worked in the financial services industry since 1986, after graduating from Amherst College. In addition to his competitive golfing, Roger is also an avid photographer.
Roger Hoit
Roger Hoit
