The Value of Real Estate Professionals with Olin Eargle
What makes a Real Estate agent, lender, lawyer, or home inspector VALUABLE?CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After passing the exam to get licensed, the learning truly begins at ground zero when it comes to building a strategic, valuable real estate business as an agent. This is where we want to help you to start, continue, or reinvent your perspective on “valuable” in order to do the best by your clients.
Get some incredible ideas on how to become a more valuable agent with today’s episode with Olin Eargle, a return guest on The Homebuyers Hour Radio Show! Olin shares his experience and expertise with incredibly detailed tips and ideas for agents to build a feel-great business for clients and the whole team involved in the transaction.
Contact Olin for a conversation on how he provides exceptional HOUSEpitality (call/text) 312-771-1328 olin@atproperties.com @olinsellschicago
