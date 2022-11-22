Samsung's Latest Best-in-Class Technologies Take Center Stage at RSNA 2022

Samsung to highlight its innovations and advancements across ultrasound, digital radiography and mobile computed tomography modalities.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. will be unveiling its latest artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and presenting its premium diagnostic solutions in ultrasound, digital radiography (DR) and mobile computed tomography (CT) at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 108th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting from November 27 to December 2.

David Legg, Vice President, Head of Business, Boston Imaging, a subsidiary of Samsung, shares, "Samsung has a long-standing history of leading the charge in technology advancements – 2022 has been a testament to this as we have worked to redefine our cutting-edge solutions across modalities. We're now deploying real-time on-device AI technology to help healthcare professionals examine and diagnose patients with ease and accuracy from the start."

Samsung has remained focused on the critical clinical needs that elevate customer experience when developing new products. During the conference, the company will highlight 2022 achievements that worked to make the world a healthier place by empowering clinicians to diagnose their patients more confidently.

"Innovation is at the core of Samsung's business. We take great pride in delivering our customers' leading-edge technology on all Samsung devices," said Kyu Tae Yoo, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Sales and Marketing, Samsung Medison. "As we look to expand diagnostic possibilities and improve the clinical experience that our customers need, we will keep healthcare professionals and the patients they treat top of mind."

Additional details about the novel innovations Samsung will showcase during the conference can be found below.

Ultrasound

At the event, Samsung will showcase leading product updates, including the V7 ultrasound system, a new endocavity transducer and new real-time on-device AI solutions.

The new on-device AI solution for ultrasound, known as HeartAssist™, which can enhance the diagnosis and examination process, will be on display. It's a deep learning-based function that automatically finds the cross-section of the heart and measures different points needed for an accurate diagnosis. The automated nature allows for a streamlined workflow due to fewer keystrokes. The feature can be found on the V8 and V7 ultrasound systems.

Samsung also recently released the new V7 ultrasound system, which provides a wide array of clinical applications, including a range of on-device Intelligent Assist features such as BiometryAssist™ and UterineAssist™, that enhance both the patient and user experience. From general imaging to women's health, it was designed to deliver a multi-faceted diagnostic experience. Crystal Architecture™ is the core of the V7's enhanced image clarity and penetration and is built upon the combination of innovative beamforming (CrystalBeam™), sophisticated image processing (CrystalLive™) and advanced S-Vue Single Crystal Transducers™ to produce clear, uniform and high-resolution images.

The miniER71, a new endocavity transducer, will be shown alongside the V7 ultrasound system. With a radius size of 7mm – 3mm smaller than the existing probe – the new probe was designed to ease the burden felt by healthcare professionals as well as the discomfort that patients often experience during prostate ultrasound scanning. The miniER7 was created with state-of-the-art micro-processing technology to capture clear images at a reduced file size.

Digital Radiography

Samsung is also showcasing its premium digital radiography solutions, including the new "Vision Assist" solution and AccE Glass Free Detector.

The AccE GC85A Vision2 premium ceiling digital radiography system with "Vision Assist" provides more enhanced patient care and workflow efficiency maintaining an advanced low-dose imaging experience. Specifically, the AccE GC85A Vision focuses on new ways to increase efficiencies so healthcare professionals can streamline without compromising, including:

Reduced Operation Time: The Intelligent Collimation and Stitching Auto Planning features provide the optimal collimated area automatically with just one click using deep learning technology. While the Patient Size Guide recommends patient size and optimal parameters based on the patient's body thickness to save time 3 .

The Intelligent Collimation and Stitching Auto Planning features provide the optimal collimated area automatically with just one click using deep learning technology. While the Patient Size Guide recommends patient size and optimal parameters based on the patient's body thickness to save time . Decreased Retake Error: The Virtual Overlay feature displays a virtual drawing of the receptor boundary and AEC chamber onto the patient to help the operator with patient positioning. The Motion Alarm based on machine learning technology can inform the operator of patient movements and falls. Virtual Collimation then allows the operator to make adjustments to the collimated area from the control room with ease 3 .

The Virtual Overlay feature displays a virtual drawing of the receptor boundary and AEC chamber onto the patient to help the operator with patient positioning. The Motion Alarm based on machine learning technology can inform the operator of patient movements and falls. Virtual Collimation then allows the operator to make adjustments to the collimated area from the control room with ease . Continuous Patient Care: The operator can continuously monitor the patient through Vision Live, which is a live camera in the tube head unit.

With a strategic focus on workflow optimization, Samsung also recently released a new flagship detector, the AccE Glass-Free Detector, which offers a more comfortable imaging experience without compromising image quality. Designed to deliver high-resolution images of a lightweight digital detector, it provides additional user and patient benefits, including:

Functionality: It boasts a non-glass flexible panel with center-engraving to position a patient, a side chamfer to ease lifting and a rear grip to support transportation. It also weighs 27% lighter than the conventional model 4 (approximately 4.5 pounds 5 ).

It boasts a non-glass flexible panel with center-engraving to position a patient, a side chamfer to ease lifting and a rear grip to support transportation. It also weighs 27% lighter than the conventional model (approximately 4.5 pounds ). Reliability: Its high load allowance (up to 881 pounds of surface load and 441 pounds of patient load 6 ) and dust and water-resistant design allows for reduced user concern in complex environments like the ER and OR.

Its high load allowance (up to 881 pounds of surface load and 441 pounds of patient load ) and dust and water-resistant design allows for reduced user concern in complex environments like the ER and OR. Clear Visibility: It exhibits a 76% DQE, leading the market in glassless panel technology.

Computed Tomography

Also featured at RSNA is the OmniTom® Elite with Photon Counting Detector (PCD) technology and BodyTom® 64.

The state-of-the-art OmniTom® Elite has the ability to provide versatile, real-time mobile imaging to administer point-of-care CT to critical patients without the need to transport them to a separate imaging department. With the addition of PCD technology, the system provides the ability to capture CT data in multiple energy bands. The multiple sets of CT data are acquired at the same time with configurable energy thresholds without any cross talk between images. The PCD system7 brings multi-energy CT functionality with spectral capability for material decomposition, virtual monoenergetic images (VMI) and soft tissue identification.

The BodyTom® 64 is an upgraded version of the BodyTom® Elite CT scanner, providing enhanced functionality with high-resolution imaging capabilities. The head-to-toe trauma imaging solution boasts revisions based on customer feedback, with indications for both pediatric and adult imaging and can be used for low-dose lung cancer screening. The BodyTom® 64 is a multi-departmental imaging solution that can be utilized in neurosurgery, interventional radiology, brachytherapy, trauma, medical examination and more.

Environmental, Social and Governance

Samsung not only focuses on advancing its diagnostic solutions and technologies, but also takes part in protecting the environment by developing eco-friendly packages as a part of its environmental, social and governance management.

Expanded Polyethylene foam (EPE) foams that were previously used in the ultrasound packages were replaced by recycled papers, resulting in the reduction of 15 tons of EPE foams in 2022. Samsung's goal is "Zero" usage of EPE foams by 2023. In addition, polyurethane materials that were used for transducer packages are also being replaced by recycled papers, expecting to reduce the usage of polyurethane to 8 tons.

Footnotes:

miniER7: Pending FDA 510(k) clearance, not available for sale within the United States The AccE GC85A Vision is a sub configuration of the AccE GC85A Compared to the current AccE GC85A configuration, without a camera solution Compared to S4335-AW Measured without battery set Based on 40 mm diameter disc at the center OmniTom® Elite with PCD: Pending FDA 510(k) clearance, not available for sale within the United States

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com

About Samsung Medison

Samsung Medison is a global leading medical device company, specializing in diagnostic imaging devices. With a mission to bring health and well-being of people's lives, the company is committed to create a new future for medical professionals and patients around the world across various medical fields. In 2011, Samsung Medison became an affiliate company of Samsung Electronics, integrating world's best IT, image processing, semiconductor and communication technologies into medical devices.

About Boston Imaging

Boston Imaging markets innovative imaging technologies and is committed to delivering fast, easy and accurate diagnostic solutions to healthcare providers. Boston Imaging is the United States headquarters for sales, marketing and distribution of all Samsung digital radiography and ultrasound systems. Boston Imaging's growing portfolio of advanced medical technologies is used in leading healthcare institutions helping providers enhance patient care, improve patient satisfaction and increase workflow efficiency. For more information, please visit https://www.bostonimaging.com

About NeuroLogica

NeuroLogica Corp., the healthcare subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., develops, manufactures, and markets innovative imaging technologies and is committed to delivering fast, easy and accurate diagnostic solutions to healthcare providers. NeuroLogica is the global corporate headquarters and manufacturer of mobile computed tomography devices. NeuroLogica's growing portfolio of advanced medical technologies are used worldwide in leading healthcare institutions helping providers enhance patient care, improve patient satisfaction, and increase workflow efficiency. For more information, please visit: http://www.neurologica.com

