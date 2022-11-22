Savvy and Innovative Retailers Brooklinen, Marquee Brands, Paperless Post, Bohemian Mama and Snipes, Gear-up for the Holidays with Dropship Programs Powered by fabric Marketplace™

Retailers use fabric Marketplace technology to deliver expanded selection with risk-free inventory shipped directly to customers

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday just around the corner, leading retail innovators Brooklinen, Marquee Brands, Paperless Post, Snipes, and Bohemian Mama are leveraging fabric Marketplace to create exceptional and differentiated customer experiences as we enter retail's most wonderful time of the year.

As consumers begin searching for that perfect holiday gift, fabric Marketplace empowers retailers to add risk-free inventory and selection that is fulfilled quickly and shipped directly to their customers. There is no inventory commitment, and the retailer never handles the order- they simply reap the benefits and revenue of increased order volume.

"With fabric Marketplace, retailers can quickly and easily connect with dropshipping vendors around the world, offer extended assortment of highly curated products, and shift to an on-demand inventory model," said Faisal Masud, CEO at fabric. "And with continued supply chain challenges, expanding selection, risk-free, just before the holidays, is a big competitive advantage."

SNIPES, known for providing their community with the freshest shoes, clothing and accessories, is utilizing fabric's Marketplace to drive incremental revenue via an expanded product assortment.

"We selected fabric as a partner because I felt that as a company they are very approachable and nimble and I have a lot of belief and confidence in their leadership. It is a strategy for us for next year to focus on enhancing our assortment, having less dependency on our merchants, and being able to test and learn and help impact our buying decisions across the rest of the business," says Jenna Flateman Posner, CDO at Snipes.

Marquee Brands, known for managing a portfolio of retail brands, with a focus on organic growth and direct consumer engagement, is partnering with fabric's deeply experienced team and building on fabric's broad set of vendors to scale new products and categories and drive immediate growth. Some of the brands that Marquee manages that are now live on the fabric include Ben Sherman, Martha Stewart, Motherhood Maternity, Pea in the Pod, & Body Glove.

"The fabric team has a breadth of experience operating marketplaces, and have collaborated with the team on brand and merchandising strategies, which resulted in $200K in incremental revenue in the first 6 months," said Marquee Brands' Sara Riley, Sr. Director of Marketplace.

Using the experience from fabric's marketplace onboarding team and easy to use dropshipping software, A Pea in the Pod was able to expand their designer brand offering and grow their selection quickly for their maternity customers without taking on the risk and financial ownership of manufacturing the product.

"fabric Marketplace enabled A Pea in the Pod to complement our assortment and capture the entire lifecycle of our customer. By working with fabric we were able to free up dollars to invest back into our own product lines," said Erin Downing - AVP of Merchandising for A Pea in the Pod.

In many cases, fabric's partnership with retailers extends beyond Marketplace technology. fabric also supports retailers and brands with a full commerce platform offering, as well as a standalone Order Management (OMS) product.

About fabric:

fabric's mission is to accelerate the GMV of the Internet by ending the pain of replatforming. By democratizing access to best-in-class digital commerce tooling, fabric allows merchants who aren't served well by Shopify, Oracle, or Salesforce (and other hosted platforms) to thrive in an e-commerce world. Customers like BuildDirect and GNC trust fabric for its open and modular design that allows them to be live within just a few months without having to replatform. fabric is a force multiplier on retailers' existing technology investments proven to grow digital revenue by up to 3x. Headquartered in the Cloud Capital Seattle, Washington, with offices and customers around the world, fabric is backed by SoftBank, Glynn Capital, Forerunner Ventures, Stripes, B Capital Group, Greycroft, Norwest Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures, Sierra Ventures, Innovation Global Capital, Ascend Venture Capital, and Expa. To learn more, visit https://fabric.inc.

About Marquee Brands:

Marquee Brands was founded in 2014 with a vision to become the world's most creative brand accelerator. Their mission is to build great brands via the central pillars to their operating strategy: Competitive difference, partnerships for continual growth, and process.

About SNIPES:

As one of the largest sneaker and streetwear retailers in Europe, SNIPES has always been focused on shaping and driving the streetwear culture. Having already launched branded product partnerships with popular figures like Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg and Rick Ross (and many more), SNIPES has given consumers inspiration and a voice on its best-in-class social media outlets. Now with over 100 stores across the Mid Atlantic and Midwest, we are thrilled to continue expanding the SNIPES brand across the USA.

About Brooklinen:

Brooklinen was built to deliver simple, beautiful, high-quality home essentials at a fair price. They started this company because just like you, they wanted a place to buy beautiful and ridiculously comfortable sheets that didn't cost an arm and a leg. The approach is simple: Quality is the most important thing. The products just need to be great. Second, they manufacture responsibly with premium materials. And finally, try their best to offer products at accessible prices.

About Paperless Post:

Reimagining Invitations. Millions of people use Paperless Posts' elegant technologies and expressive designs to celebrate their most important life occasions. All of their product is designed, developed, and deployed in-house. They're serious about what they do, how they do it, and making sure they're scaling quickly and smartly.

About Bohemian Mama:

Bohemian Mama offers a variety of modern boho clothing for women to suit any occasion, from dresses and denim to activewear, tops and tees, as well as hats and accessories. They offer boho chic clothing for kids, toddlers and babies. At Bohemian Mama, they are a team of women with a commitment to quality, service, and our future.

