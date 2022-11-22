Timberline Knolls Offers Yoga Nidra to Help Individuals Receiving Treatment for Mental Health Concerns

Chicago, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoga nidra, also referred to as non-sleep deep rest (NSDR), is a meditative practice now offered by Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center that can help patients experience a deep state of relaxation and other health benefits. Yoga nidra is a part of the expressive therapies program at Timberline Knolls.

"Yoga nidra offers our residents a powerful tool that they can use to regulate their systems while here in treatment," said Elisabeth Nuesser, E-RYT, TIY, RCYT, YACEP, a trauma-informed yoga facilitator at Timberline Knolls. "The more our residents practice and receive yoga nidra while in treatment with us, the more neuroplasticity is created. As they continue to practice, even more healing can occur, which aids in long-lasting recovery."

Additional benefits of yoga nidra for Timberline Knolls patients can include:

Increased dopamine levels, which provide a sense of calmness, better concentration, and regulation of systems

Deep resting states, which can help the mind and body receive healing

Increased regeneration of organs as the stress hormone cortisol decreases in the body

Increased serotonin levels, which help create inner calm

"As the yoga nidra facilitator, I guide my groups in a comfortable setting using appropriate props," said Nuesser. "I allow the participants to settle and turn their conscious mind inward by guiding their inner awareness to different points of focus. This can provide relief when individuals are struggling with mental health concerns like depression and anxiety. Yoga nidra can also help clear the mind for more learning and relax the body, allowing for a deeper state of healing."

About Timberline Knolls:

Timberline Knolls is a leading residential treatment center for women and adolescent girls age 12 and older who are struggling with eating disorders, substance abuse, trauma, mood disorders, and co-occurring disorders. Located just outside Chicago on a picturesque, 43-acre wooded campus, Timberline Knolls provides residents with excellent clinical care delivered by a highly trained professional staff. Just a short drive from our main campus, partial hospitalization programming (PHP) and intensive outpatient programming (IOP) with supportive housing are available for adult women. For more information, please visit www.timberlineknolls.com.

