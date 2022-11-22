/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make an important announcement about James Isbister in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan./

PRINCE ALBERT, SK, Nov. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Parks Canada and the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada will join partners in a plaque unveiling ceremony to commemorate the national historic significance of English Métis leader James Isbister.

The details are as follows:

Date: November 22, 2022



Time: The event will start at 1:00 p.m. CST

Media are asked to arrive by 12:45 p.m. CST



Location: Prince Albert Historical Museum

10 River St, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8A9

Members of the media who wish to attend the event must RSVP by contacting scott.nesbitt@pc.gc.ca before 5 p.m. CST on November 21.

