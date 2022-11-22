Submit Release
/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make an important announcement about James Isbister in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan./

November 22, 2022 10:05 AM | 1 min read

PRINCE ALBERT, SK, Nov. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Parks Canada and the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada will join partners in a plaque unveiling ceremony to commemorate the national historic significance of English Métis leader James Isbister.

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

The details are as follows:

Date:

November 22, 2022


Time:

The event will start at 1:00 p.m. CST

Media are asked to arrive by 12:45 p.m. CST


Location:  

Prince Albert Historical Museum

10 River St, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8A9

Members of the media who wish to attend the event must RSVP by contacting scott.nesbitt@pc.gc.ca before 5 p.m. CST on November 21.

