MMA Global Names AT&T Chief Marketing & Growth Officer Kellyn Kenny As Board Chair, And Welcomes 17 Marketing Industry Leaders As New Board Members

The association's Global Board boasts an impressive line-up with over 25 CMOs from some of the most important brands, such as AT&T, Walmart, General Motors, Roblox, Salesforce, Heineken, Kraken, and others to lead collective efforts to rethink and address marketing's toughest questions.

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MMA, the global industry non-profit association architecting the future of marketing, today announced new additions to its Global Board, including the CMOs of The Kellogg Company, Electronic Arts, FanDuel, Uber, Kraken, ADT, Novartis, Intuit and Chime. MMA is the only global industry association group that brings together the full marketing ecosystem, including senior executives from companies such as Meta, Yahoo, Pinterest, NBCUniversal, GroundTruth, and others.

MMA's Global Board also welcomes a new Global Board Chair, Kellyn Kenny, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer, AT&T.

"It is an honor for me to serve as the Chair of the Board for such a distinguished group of industry leaders with a shared mission to advance marketing, technology, and marketing transformation," said Kenny. "In my seven years on the MMA Board, I am amazed at how far MMA's agenda has progressed to fundamentally improve marketing in really revolutionary ways. I've never felt so optimistic for marketing."

A complete list of both new and existing Global Board members follows.

The appointments continue MMA's mission to be the most transformational marketing association offering game-changing industry thought-leadership via their Think Tanks (listed below), 27 conferences & events (in 14 countries), and a number of new growth frames and research and products/tools - some of which have been demonstrated to move the stock price of a company through implementation.

"MMA's Global Board continues to grow in stature, including, we think, the very best mix of progressive CMOs fixated on driving business growth and vastly improving marketing. I'm beyond honored to welcome this impressive group of new members," said Greg Stuart, CEO of MMA Global. "I'm excited about the growth that MMA has achieved over the last couple of years, particularly the power of our initiatives that now can move stock-price of member companies, but I am even more proud of everyone on the boards for their commitment to playing a role in architecting the future of marketing."

Maintaining a focus on providing marketers with insights, tools and strategies to assist them delivering growth for their organizations, MMA has continued to develop research and initiatives within 3 key areas:

1. Marketing Measurement & Attribution (Marketing Attribution Think Tank, or MATT)

2. Marketing Organization & Measurement (Marketing Org Strategy Think Tank, or MOSTT)

3. Data and Customer Experience (Data Think Tank, or DATT)

Elected by the MMA's global membership, each of the new Board members will serve a two-year term beginning immediately. New Global Board Members and existing Global Board Members include:

New Global Board Members:

Charisse Hughes , Senior Vice President, Global Chief Brand and Advanced Analytics Officer, The Kellogg Co.

, Senior Vice President, Global Chief Brand and Advanced Analytics Officer, The Kellogg Co. Marisa Thalberg , EVP, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer, Lowe's

, EVP, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer, Lowe's David Tinson , Chief Marketing Officer, Electronic Arts

, Chief Marketing Officer, Electronic Arts Mike Raffensperger , Chief Commercial Officer, FanDuel

, Chief Commercial Officer, FanDuel David Mogensen , VP of Global Marketing, Uber

, VP of Global Marketing, Uber Bill Watkins , Chief Revenue Officer, Pinterest

, Chief Revenue Officer, Pinterest Mayur Gupta , Chief Marketing Officer, Kraken

, Chief Marketing Officer, Kraken DeLu Jackson , Chief Marketing Officer, ADT

, Chief Marketing Officer, ADT Vineet Mehra , Chief Marketing Officer, Chime

, Chief Marketing Officer, Chime Barbara Messing , Chief Marketing & People Experience Officer, Roblox

, Chief Marketing & People Experience Officer, Roblox Gail Horwood , Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, US, Novartis

, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, US, Novartis Lisa Utzschneider , Chief Executive Officer, Integral Ad Science

, Chief Executive Officer, Integral Ad Science Nicola Mendelsohn , VP, Global Business Group, Meta

, VP, Global Business Group, Meta Lara Balazs , EVP, CMO & GM, Strategic Partner Group, Intuit

, EVP, CMO & GM, Strategic Partner Group, Intuit Elizabeth Rutledge , Chief Marketing Officer, American Express

, Chief Marketing Officer, American Express Jeremi Gorman , President, Worldwide Advertising, Netflix

, President, Worldwide Advertising, Netflix Dara Treseder , Chief Marketing Officer, Autodesk

Re-elected Board Members:

Elizabeth Herbst-Brady , Chief Revenue Officer, Yahoo

, Chief Revenue Officer, Yahoo Ann Lewnes , Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Development, Adobe

, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Development, Adobe Bob Lord , IBM Senior Vice President, The Weather Company and Alliances, IBM

, IBM Senior Vice President, The Weather Company and Alliances, IBM Sarah Personette , Chief Customer Officer, formerly Twitter

, Chief Customer Officer, formerly Twitter John Trimble , Chief Advertising Revenue Officer, SXM

, Chief Advertising Revenue Officer, SXM William White , Chief Marketing Officer, Walmart

, Chief Marketing Officer, Walmart Linda Yaccarino , Chairman, Global Advertising and Client Partnerships, NBCUniversal

, Chairman, Global Advertising and Client Partnerships, NBCUniversal Angela Zepeda , Chief Marketing Officer, Hyundai Motor America

Existing Board Members whose terms were not up for re-election:

Kellyn Kenny , Chief Marketing & Growth Officer, AT&T

, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer, AT&T Deborah Wahl , Global Chief Marketing Officer, General Motors

, Global Chief Marketing Officer, General Motors Karin Timpone , EVP, Chief Marketing Officer, Major League Baseball

, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer, Major League Baseball John Costello , President, Global Mktg & Innovation, formerly Dunkin' Brands

, President, Global Mktg & Innovation, formerly Dunkin' Brands Luis Di-Como , EVP, Global Head of Media Unilever and Beauty & Wellbeing, Unilever

, EVP, Global Head of Media Unilever and Beauty & Wellbeing, Unilever Jack Philbin , Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Vibes

, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Vibes Janet Balis , Partner, Marketing Practice Leader, EY

, Partner, Marketing Practice Leader, EY Rita Ferro , President, Disney Advertising Sales, The Walt Disney Company

, President, Disney Advertising Sales, The Walt Disney Company Ayesha Gilarde , Chief Media Officer, Americas and CMO, Match Group

, Chief Media Officer, Americas and CMO, Match Group Elicia Azali , Enterprise Chief Marketing Officer, American Family Insurance Group

, Enterprise Chief Marketing Officer, American Family Insurance Group Frank Crowson , Chief Marketing Officer, Best Buy

, Chief Marketing Officer, Best Buy Jeff Charney , Chief Marketing Officer, formerly Progressive Insurance

, Chief Marketing Officer, formerly Progressive Insurance Sarah Franklin , President, Chief Marketing Officer, Salesforce

, President, Chief Marketing Officer, Salesforce Justin Thomas-Copeland , President and Chief Executive Officer, of DDB, North America

, President and Chief Executive Officer, of DDB, Jonnie Cahill , Chief Marketing Officer, Heineken USA

, Chief Marketing Officer, Jeff T. Green , Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, The Trade Desk

, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, The Trade Desk Aimee Johnson , Chief Marketing Officer, formerly Zillow

, Chief Marketing Officer, formerly Zillow Carl Loredo , Chief Marketing Officer, The Wendy's Company

, Chief Marketing Officer, The Wendy's Company Jeff Lucas , Chief Revenue Officer, Firework

, Chief Revenue Officer, Firework Lynne Biggar , Experienced Global CMO and Public/Private Company Board Director

, Experienced Global CMO and Public/Private Company Board Director Thomas Ranese , Chief Marketing Officer, formerly Uber

, Chief Marketing Officer, formerly Uber Michael Schoen , SVP / GM, Marketing Solutions, Neustar Inc.

, SVP / GM, Marketing Solutions, Neustar Inc. Rebecca Messina , Global Chief Marketing Officer, formerly Uber

, Global Chief Marketing Officer, formerly Uber Stephen McCarthy , President & Chief Executive Officer, GroundTruth

MMA Regional Representatives to Global Board:

LATAM: Alberto "Banano" Pardo, Founder & CEO, Adsmovil

EMEA: Peter Markey , Chief Marketing Office, Boots UK and ROI

, Chief Marketing Office, Boots UK and ROI EMEA: Carol Chen , Global CMO & SVP, Shell Mobility

About the MMA:

Comprised of over 800-member companies globally and 15 regional offices, the MMA is the only marketing trade association that, brings together the full ecosystem of marketers, martech and media companies working collaboratively to architect the future of marketing, while relentlessly delivering growth today. Led by CMOs, the MMA helps marketers lead the imperative for marketing change – in ways that enable future breakthroughs while optimizing current activities. The MMA is committed to science and questioning and believes that creating marketing impact is steeped in constructively challenging the status quo encouraging business leaders to aggressively adopt proven, peer-driven and scientific best practices, without compromise. The MMA invests millions of dollars in rigorous research to enable marketers with unassailable truth and actionable tools. By enlightening, empowering and enabling marketers, the MMA shapes future success, while also propelling business growth.

